Littleover’s got its own Luke Littler: Darts helps care home residents stay sharp

Heatherton House care home’s lounge was transformed into the Alexandra Palace recently when residents took part in a friendly darts competition, hosted by Waley’s Darts Days.

Inspired by teenage darts sensation Luke Littler, residents showed that focus, fun, and a little friendly competition are ageless.

Darts offers a surprisingly rich set of benefits for older adults:

Physical coordination : Aids hand-eye coordination, balance, and posture.

: Aids hand-eye coordination, balance, and posture. Emotional wellbeing : Instigates feelings of happiness during friendly competition and boosts confidence.

: Instigates feelings of happiness during friendly competition and boosts confidence. Social connection: Creates good memories and shared experiences with others.

Darts at Heatherton House

Eighty-eight-years-old Stella Hindle was crowned Heatherton House’s darts champion of the day. Stella said: “I was absolutely gobsmacked; it was a bloomin’ miracle. I was delighted to win – if my husband was here, he’d have fainted!”

Waley's Darts Days specialises in adapting the game for older adults, using magnetic boards and soft-tip darts when needed.

Simon Wale from Waley’s Darts Days said: "Residents benefit from the social interactions, fine motor skills, mental maths, and social cognition. It also gives residents a new experience if they’ve never played before and brings back memories for those who played previously."

Kate Day, the General Manager at Heatherton House added: “We always look for activities that are stimulating and fun, and darts ticks every box. Residents are practicing coordination and even strategy—all while having a laugh with each other.”

Darts at Heatherton House

You can find out more about activities at Heatherton House during the home’s weekly Cake and Coffee Afternoon, every Thursday from 3pm, where all are welcome to enjoy complimentary hot drinks and refreshments with the residents.