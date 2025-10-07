Littleover pub raise over £140,000 for Derby charity Umbrella Derby and Derbyshire

The White Swan in Littleover have helped raise more than £140,000 for Umbrella, a Derby-based charity that supports disabled children, young people and their families.

For years, the pub has run a hugely popular August bank holiday fundraising weekend, made up of a charity golf day on the Sunday and a family fun day at the pub on the bank holiday Monday. Together, these events have become highlights of the local community calendar.

This year’s weekend raised £22,000 – the cheque was presented at The White Swan on 3rd October 2025 - adding to the incredible total since fundraising began at The White Swan in 2014.

Alisha (Fundraiser and Employee Of Umbrella), Declan (Fundraiser), Laura Bowey (CEO of Umbrella), Dan (Service User of Umbrella), Ailsa and Brendan (The White Swan Landlords) - Presenting the cheque in the The White Swan Littleover 3rd October 2025.

This is actually a community event organised by a small team at the pub lead by Declan and Alisha, whose son Ronan has accessed Umbrella’s services since 2001. Declan is a member of Mickleover Golf Club, while Alisha works for Umbrella - making the cause especially close to their hearts.

Alisha explained: "We have been fundraising since our son Ronan was born. Ronan has a very rare syndrome, Cornelia de Lange syndrome, and we originally raised funds for that charity when we lived in Surrey," she said.

After moving to Derby, Ronan began accessing Umbrella’s services. Alisha later joined the charity as a staff member and quickly saw how vital its support is for families like hers across Derbyshire.

"This pub has always been so welcoming and accepting of Ronan and he has enjoyed many visits there. Young people attending Umbrella Youth Clubs have visited the pub on many occasions for tea and have always been welcomed. This is the reason we choose Umbrella – to give something back to the charity that has supported our family for many years," Alisha added.

Umbrella Service User, Dan, Proudly holding the cheque alongside, CEO, Laura Bowey and Pub's Landlord

Declan and his fellow golfers from Mickleover Golf Club lead the organisation of the charity golf day, which this year saw more than 110 golfers take part. The following day, The White Swan hosts its popular Family Fun Day, complete with stalls, entertainment and a performance from Umbrella’s Raindrops Choir.

Alisha said: "Thanks to all our golfers who come back year after year to play. Thanks to all businesses, family and friends who sponsor a hole for £100, everyone at Mickleover Golf Club, to those who donate auction and raffle prizes, and to Brendan, Ailsa and every single person who helps in any way from The White Swan community to make our two-day fundraising event such a success. Thanks also to the Umbrella Raindrops Choir."

Umbrella CEO Laura Bowey added: "We would like to say a huge thank you to the incredible fundraising team at the White Swan for their amazing work supporting Umbrella - they have now raised over £140,000 over the last 14 years! We are so grateful for the difference you have made to the children and young people we support!"