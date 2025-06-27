LEVEL Centre celebrates funding success from Morrisons Foundation

LEVEL Centre, a rurally based charity near Matlock that offers a venue to provide creative experiences for people with profound and multiple learning disabilities, were delighted to receive a donation of £5,000 from the Morrisons Foundation.

The funding has covered the costs of sensory and accessible equipment for individuals with additional needs. The equipment includes tactile, auditory, and visual tools, along with adaptive technology to enhance sensory experiences, communication, and mobility for beneficiaries at LEVEL Centre.

Kerry Andrews, Executive and Artistic Director at LEVEL Centre said: “We are incredibly grateful to the Morrisons Foundation for their generous grant of £5,000. This funding means we’re able to purchase vital sensory and accessible equipment for our audiences with profound and multiple learning disabilities.

“The new equipment will help us provide wonderful sensory experiences to participants, their families, friends and carers. We can’t wait to unveil everything in October at GLISTEN Fest, our sensory festival for audiences with PMLD.

LEVEL Centre provides creative activities to people with learning disabilities in Matlock

“And we’re so excited about our latest year round workshop series ‘LEVEL Makes Sensory’, which we simply could not deliver without equipment funded by the Morrisons Foundation grant.”

Tucked away in rural Derbyshire, the LEVEL centre is home to a diverse, year-round programme of visual art exhibitions and digital installations that are free to visit. Most of the work that you see at LEVEL has been produced by or with disabled creatives.

The charity is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm. To find out what’s currently happening, visit: https://levelcentre.com/whats-on/