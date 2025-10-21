Letter to the Editor: Trump's efficiency savings for the UK?

Sir, As Donald Trump has been such a success in possibly ending some of the wars around the globe, perhaps we should look at his other policies?

The one that springs to mind is DOGE, (the department of government efficiency). This is the one that has put a hold on work to combat climate change, so initially saving money but on the other hand destroying our planet for the future!

In Derbyshire we have DOGE through the Reform county council. Adult Education has already been hit hard, and Social Services will be facing greater cuts as how can you make support of vulnerable people to work on efficiency rather than the human need for support?

Social services are failing: they need a month to respond to a complaint, and any follow up is lost in a black hole, but without the necessary funding, how can they provide a responsive and quality service?

If we look at our national government, the DWP certainly needs a DOGE oversight!

I have been recently informed that the DWP has admitted it is three weeks behind in looking at claims. Again, vulnerable people are being hit: if you have no work for whatever reason then you have no money, and in a supposedly compassionate country, how can people be left destitute and sent to the food banks to just survive, never mind having a secure roof over their heads.

The main union at DWP, the PCS union, has long claimed that DWP staff are each doing one and a quarter jobs. But how can that union allow this? Action is needed.

In the 1990s the DWP had issues and it was put down to the quality of the staff. The Jobcentre title is a misnomer: rarely are people found work , and appointments are often just 10 minutes, with half of that time checking up on the individual’s right to be there.

The Labour government do need to use the DOGE here and if it shows that more staff are needed, the they must be appointed, rather than the aim to reduce numbers and so save a few pounds.

If anyone does have a DWP complaint, then please copy in your MP, a barrage of mail will have an effect!

Yours,

Adrian Rimington,

3, Horsley Close, Chesterfield