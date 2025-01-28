Let’s talk – top tips from Mind on getting comfortable talking about mental health

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Talking about mental health is one of the most powerful ways to break down stigma, build understanding, and create a more supportive world – even if it may not always feel comfortable to do so.

As Time to Talk Day approaches on 6 February 2025, we’re asking the public to “Get Comfortable” talking about mental health. It’s an opportunity for all of us—friends, families, workplaces, and communities—to come together for the nation’s biggest mental health conversation and change lives.

Why conversations matter

Over the last decade, Time to Talk Day has encouraged millions of conversations across the UK, helping to normalise discussions about mental health. Yet challenges remain, stigma still exists, and not everyone finds it easy to open up.

When we talk we can begin to tackle the misconceptions that surround mental health issues. It also creates space for those who are struggling to feel heard and supported, and it helps build communities where seeking help feels normal rather than stigmatised.

Starting the conversation

There’s no one-size-fits-all approach to starting these conversations, and it’s okay to feel a little awkward. What matters most is showing up and being there.

If you’re not sure where to begin, here are a few simple tips to help:

Ask open-ended questions : Instead of “Are you okay?”, try “How are things going for you lately?” or “What’s been on your mind?”.

: Instead of “Are you okay?”, try “How are things going for you lately?” or “What’s been on your mind?”. Listen without judgment : Resist the urge to jump in with solutions. Sometimes, just listening is the best support you can offer, and you don’t need to know all the answers.

: Resist the urge to jump in with solutions. Sometimes, just listening is the best support you can offer, and you don’t need to know all the answers. Be patient : Not everyone is ready to share right away, and that’s okay. The fact that you’ve shown you care may make it easier for them to open up in the future.

: Not everyone is ready to share right away, and that’s okay. The fact that you’ve shown you care may make it easier for them to open up in the future. Share your own experiences: If it feels right, opening up about your own challenges can help others feel less alone.

How else to get involved

Time to Talk Day is not just about individual conversations—it’s also a collective effort to raise awareness and show that mental health matters to all of us. Here are a few ways to join in:

Organise or attend an event : Whether it’s a coffee morning, a workplace chat, or a community walk, coming together with others can amplify the impact.

: Whether it’s a coffee morning, a workplace chat, or a community walk, coming together with others can amplify the impact. Share on social media : Use the hashtag #TimeToTalk to encourage your followers to get involved.

: Use the hashtag #TimeToTalk to encourage your followers to get involved. Spread the word in your community: Put up posters, share digital assets, or start a conversation in your school, workplace, or local group.

Make your conversation count

As we approach Time to Talk Day 2025, let’s each take a step towards building amore supportive environment in which to talk about mental health. Whether you’re reaching out to a friend, hosting an event, or simply starting a dialogue, your efforts contribute to a ripple effect of change.

Visit TimeToTalkDay.co.uk to learn more, find resources, and join the nation’s biggest mental health conversation.

Time to Talk Day 2025 is run by Mind and Rethink Mental Illness and is being delivered in partnership with Co-op for the fourth year running.