Let your feelings bloom in colour this Valentines Day

This Valentine’s day make sure your flowers show how you feel by choosing the perfectly coloured blooms . . . our gardening expert Lucie Bradley from Easy Garden Irrigation will ensure you get it right the first time and your loved one will know how you feel!

Bold Red Blooms

Red is the traditional choice for a Valentine’s bouquet, with a bold bunch of red roses being chosen by 60% of romantics to express their true love and passion for their partner. If you don’t want to be as traditional but still want to express your romantic feelings in red, why not consider an eye-catching bouquet featuring blazing ‘fire king’ scabious, extravagant red ranunculus or intense red tulips.

Cheerful Yellow BloomsAssociated with happiness and joy, selecting yellow for your Valentine’s bouquet makes a more unique choice. If you prefer to buy locally grown flowers, then selecting some of the early varieties of daffodils gives you that choice - it even provides you with the opportunity to grow your own Valentine’s flowers. For a more modern approach to a bouquet, a few striking sunflower stems could be used to express your devotion, whilst adding positive energy into a room.

Capture Your Feelings In Colour

Sweet Pink Blooms

Similar to their bolder red cousins, pink blooms are often seen as a symbol of love. With so many shades of pink you can match the tone to the personality of your partner - from a feminine, dusty pink rose through to bright pink tulips for a splash of colour and passion. The shade can also be used to show how you really feel, with soft pink carnations being a gentle expression of unconditional love and happiness.

Fiery Orange Blooms

For vibrancy, enthusiasm and excitement then a bouquet featuring passionate orange lilies or exuberant marigolds or zinnias could be the ideal choice. Modern arrangements featuring these brash blooms will display your excitement, and admiration for your partner, as well as adding a spark of colour to their surroundings.

Elegant White Blooms

Show your devotion to a long-term partner by selecting sophisticated white for the blooms in your Valentine’s bouquet. Known to represent purity, innocence and commitment white roses make a glorious contrast to traditional red roses whilst the smooth, trumpet shaped calla lilies make a modern, refined expression of your admiration for your loved one.

Serene Blue Blooms

In your garden you will be surrounded by blue - beautiful blue sky and soothing water features - although blue blooms are rare. Hydrangeas, cornflowers, delphiniums or blue thistles could all feature within a Valentine’s bouquet to express your feelings of love and desire for your partner. Blue could also represent how your partner inspires you or brings peace and tranquility to your life.

Majestic Purple Blooms

Purple can be used to express your passion and respect for your partner, with purple also seen to symbolize success, dignity and sophistication. It’s also associated with magic, mystery and enchantment - making perfectly arranged purple blooms a powerful way to express your secret feelings for that special someone in your life.

Fresh Green Blooms

Abundant in nature, green represents rebirth, youthfulness, health and good luck. This makes it a lovely colour to select for blooms if you are rekindling an old romance, or simply a way of expressing health and well being to that special person in your life. Green blooms can be hard to find but come in some striking forms, such as the distinctive cockscomb with its uniquely shaped blooms through to light green carnations or lime green chrysanthemums.

Although using flowers to express our feelings has been popular since the 19th century, it is now estimated that we give around 250 million flower stems globally, with Generation Z still having a strong preference for floral bouquets. So, as you prepare for Valentine’s day this year give some thought to colour and choose blooms which will truly express how you feel.