Legendary Martial Artists visit Chesterfield venue

Dave Cartawick has had a memorable time of late, welcoming two legendary martial artists to Unit1 Fitness & Martial Arts and winning a ‘Superstar Award’ at the UK Martial Arts Show.

Don ‘The Dragon’ Wilson - an 11-time world champion kickboxer - and Cynthia Rothrock, a world champion in forms and weapons on five occasions, both delivered seminars at Unit1 in Chesterfield.

Head coach Dave was delighted to welcome the American duo, who have also appeared in many films, to the Brimington Road venue.

He said: “It’s a fantastic thing for us. In our our own way, we’re helping to put the town on the map. Chesterfield Football Club have had an amazing season and we’d like to think that we’re bolting our little bit on to that.

Unit1 seminar attendees with Cynthia Rothrock

“These guys have been at the top of their trees for decades. To consistently achieve those goals, decade after decade, is unbelievable. They are such inspirational people and they’re very approachable. The benefits for my students is phenomenal.”

Commenting on his latest award, Dave added: “To get one of the big awards is quite a humbling thing. It’s nice to get recognised by your peers. It also gives students and parents belief in me and what I’m doing.”