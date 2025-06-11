Legal team’s initiative brings in vital funds for Ashgate Hospice

By Neil Anderson
Contributor
Published 11th Jun 2025, 08:57 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2025, 10:52 BST

Chesterfield-based Graysons Solicitors have raised £1,975 for Ashgate Hospice as part of their annual Will Week initiative.

The Glass Yard-based law firm offered a free will writing service, encouraging clients to make a voluntary donation to Ashgate Hospice in lieu of payment.

Alongside writing wills, the Graysons team also provided guidance on powers of attorney, trust planning, and estate-related matters.

Laura Cowan, Head of Private Client at Graysons, said: “We were delighted with the response to this year’s Will Week once again. Not only were we able to raise much-needed funds for Ashgate Hospice, but we also helped many people take important steps in getting their affairs in order. We’re proud to support the vital work of Ashgate and to continue our long-standing relationship with the charity.”

The firm also supported the hospice with its Will Week fundraiser in 2024.

Graysons has been a regular supporter of Ashgate Hospice over many years. In addition to the Will Week fundraiser, the firm has been a headline sponsor of several of Ashgate’s high-profile campaigns, including the Butterfly Appeal at Chatsworth, the Forget Me Not Appeals at Chatsworth and Renishaw Hall, and the 2024 Big Thank You Party.

Graysons also sponsored Ashgate Hospice’s recent Dragonfly Appeal, which saw a stunning display of dragonfly sculptures at Chatsworth House in memory of loved ones.

Graysons Solicitors specialise in wills, estates and trusts, elderly client services, lifetime planning, property, family law, personal injury, and clinical negligence.

Graysons is situated at Unit 14F, The Glass Yard, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield S41 8JY. They also have offices in Sheffield and Hathersage.

