Learn more about local apprenticeships

Kickstart your future career this month by attending an event designed to give you direct access to local employers and find out more about local apprenticeship opportunities.

Young people, parents and carers are invited to attend The Apprenticeship and T Level Information Event at Chesterfield Football Club on Wednesday 21 May from 6pm to 8pm, where attendees can learn what career options may be suitable for them after leaving school.

The event will focus on the construction, manufacturing and engineering and health and social care sectors, and will also include a chance to ask current apprentices questions to gain a good understanding about entering the workplace.

Councillor Tricia Gilby, leader of Chesterfield Borough Council and vice chair of the Skills and Employment Partnership, said: “There are around 70 apprenticeship vacancies within 10-mile radius of Chesterfield currently, so I encourage everyone to come along to this event to learn what opportunities may be best suited to them.

“As a council, we want to ensure that everyone can benefit from a growing local economy. We work in partnership with businesses and the community sector to help progress career opportunities and enable further education and training. Speaking directly to industry professionals at this event is a great way of you asking any questions you may have in person and finding out all the details you need about apprenticeships and what this could lead onto in the future for you career-wise.”

168 people have attended The Apprenticeship & T Level Information Events to date this academic year, with a number of those enrolling at the construction skills hub to do multi-skill construction courses.

More information about being an apprentice and roles available locally can also be found here: www.chesterfield.co.uk/apprenticeships/become-an-apprentice-in-chesterfield/find-an-apprenticeship-in-chesterfield