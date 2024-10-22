L.E.A.D. IT reports rocketing demand from teachers booking VR headsets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A leading Derby education IT company has seen unprecedented demand for its Virtual Reality headsets loan scheme in 2024 – often as a replacement for the traditional school trip.

L.E.A.D. IT, which provides tech services nearly 200 schools and trusts across the UK - including the country’s biggest primary-only academy trust, Burton-based REAch2 - has seen its VR headsets booked out for months in advance by schools keen to give their pupils new experiences without parents having to foot the bill for a big school trip.

The company offers schools the opportunity to book out a set of VR headsets and accompanying experience, as well as sending in technicians to come and help set up.

Sophie Jepson, resource and project manager at L.E.A.D. IT services, said the feedback from pupils who had enjoyed immersive educational experiences such as looking around space, wandering the streets of Rome and admiring the Pyramids of Egypt had been extremely positive.

Primary aged pupils enjoying L.E.A.D. IT VR headsets at Waingroves Primary School in Ripley.

She said: “It’s about children having these experiences, and booking at VR headsets for a class or a school is a real treat for them too.

“The other benefit we are hearing about from schools is that VR headsets a great for children who learn better by doing rather than by writing or listening.

“Often a school actually can’t afford to take all children on a trip any more. Booking a coach is expensive for a start, and prices have gone up a lot in the last couple of years. Since Covid, a lot of parents might not be able to afford to help pay for it either, and head teachers really don’t want children to miss out. That’s why booking our VR headsets is a great option.”

Former science teacher Andrew Flowerdew, who is technology strategist and innovation lead for the company, told delegates at a recent ed tech run by the company how the experience of putting on a VR headset could be transformative for many children, significantly enhancing their learning as well as being enjoyable.

“When you see children using the headsets – it has been amazing to see what a big difference it has made,” he said. “The headsets have been such a success. It’s so interesting for me as a science teacher to see children discover elements of science in year five, that I would have been teaching in years seven or eight.

"It’s been really interesting to see that sort of engagement that you get from being immersed in something and seeing it up close. It’s fun for children to be doing more than you thought they could do.”