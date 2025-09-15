Law firm BRM goes extra mile for Blythe House Hospice Chatsworth 10K

Law firm BRM is leading the pack at this year’s Blythe House Hospice Chatsworth 10K as headline sponsor for the popular fundraiser.

The Chesterfield and Sheffield based solicitors is continuing its long-term partnership with Blythe House Hospice by supporting the mixed terrain race around the grounds of Chatsworth estate.

As well as sponsoring the event, BRM is fielding their own team of runners, including Lewis Hastie, contentious probate director, Eva Gardner, SQE apprentice, Alec Smith, paralegal and administrator, and Lewis Robinson, technical assistant. They will be joined by several family members who are also representing BRM.

Eva said: “I’ve never run Chatsworth 10K before but I ran a different 10K race earlier this year and I’m eager to challenge myself to achieve a new personal best. The race is in support of such an important cause so, no matter how difficult, I will run with a smile on my face.”

Crossing the finish line of the 2024 Blythe House Hospice Chatsworth 10K.

Alec said: “It’s my first time taking part in the Chatsworth 10K, and I’m really looking forward to experiencing the estate from a different angle. Racing through the grounds will be a unique way to see it. I’ve been running for a few years now, so I’m excited to represent BRM and give it my best on the day.”

BRM has been supporting Blythe House Hospice (formerly Helen’s Trust) with annual Wills Month campaigns since 2017 – which have now raised over £68,000 in donations. The firm also sponsored the 2021 Helen’s Trust Chatsworth 10K.

Rob Woodhead, executive director at BRM, leads the annual Wills Month campaigns alongside fellow executive director Paul Berresford.

Rob said: “We have worked with Blythe House Hospice for many years and we’re delighted to once again sponsor their Chatsworth 10K – a highlight of the fundraising calendar.

Participants cross the finish line of the 2024 Blythe House Hospice Chatsworth 10K.

“Everyone at BRM wishes those taking part the best of luck, have fun, and enjoy running, walking, and racing around the stunning grounds at Chatsworth.”

The Blythe House Hospice Chatsworth 10K is an official, chip-timed race taking place on Sunday, 28th September. There is also a 3K fun run for younger runners and those looking for a shorter challenge.

All funds raised will support Blythe House Hospice’s services, providing care and support for those affected by cancer and other life-limiting illnesses across the High Peak, Hope Valley, Derbyshire Dales, Chesterfield and North-East Derbyshire.

Shane O’Reilly, CEO at Blythe House Hospice, said: “We are incredibly grateful to BRM solicitors for their continued support as the headline sponsor of our flagship Chatsworth 10K.

“Their commitment over the years has played a huge part in the event’s success and helps us raise vital funds that go directly towards providing palliative and end of life care and support to local patients and their families.

“We’re truly thankful for their generosity and dedication to supporting hospice care across North Derbyshire.”

For further information about the Blythe House Hospice Chatsworth 10K and to enter, visit www.blythehousehospice.org.uk/chatsworth-10k.