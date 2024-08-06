Launch of new electric mopeds for Staveley residents

As part of the Staveley Town Deal, Rural Action Derbyshire has purchased five brand new electric mopeds and ten e-bikes for Staveley residents who need transport to take up work or training opportunities.

The launch event was hosted by the team at Triskelion Motorcycles at the CBT training centre in Hollingwood.

Toby Perkins, MP for Chesterfield had some brief instruction and then had a go on the brand new Horwin electric moped. He even took the Mayoress, Heather Hopkins for a ride as his pillion passenger.

The event was well attended with a guest list that included Chesterfield Mayor, Cllr Jenny Flood, Cllr Carolyn Renwick, the Cabinet member for Infrastructure and Environment at Derbyshire County Council and Cllr Tricia Gilby, Leader of Chesterfield Borough Council.

Cllr Jenny Flood, Mayor of Chesterfield said; "These new electric mopeds will really make a difference to people in Staveley and I'm very happy to be here today and support it."

Cllr Tricia Gilby, Leader of Chesterfield Brough Council who was also at the launch said; "I'm 100% behind this initiative and I look forward to seeing the bikes out on the road soon. It's great that the full CBT training and familiarisation with the bikes will take place here at Triskelion Motorcycles."

Sponsored by Derbyshire County Council, the Staveley Wheels to Work project will offer residents with limited transport options the chance to have a cost effective and 'green' electric moped or e-bike for 6 to 12 months. The scheme includes the bike, insurance, road tax, breakdown, and maintenance costs for an affordable monthly payment, subsidised by the Town Deal funding.

“We know that many people in this area don’t have a car and can find travel options a challenge,” says CEO Bev Parker. “We believe that these bikes have the power to give people better life chances, to train or take on a better paid job as well as improve confidence and help them to feel less isolated. Our existing riders have told us that having your own transport makes a huge difference, not just to their ability to get and keep a job, but also to be able to see friends and family and feel independent.”

Wheels to Work has been running in Derbyshire for 20 years, providing petrol mopeds and bicycles for those struggling to get to work or training. The Staveley scheme now aims to reduce transport emissions with these new electric vehicles.

Toby Perkins MP was delighted to attend the launch saying, “This is an excellent venue for this initiative and I'm so pleased about the new opportunities these bikes may have for the people of Staveley who need to travel to work in Chesterfield and beyond.”

This project also supplies Wispa Wayfarer electric bikes, suitable for both road surfaces and gravel tracks. With numerous off-road cycle routes around the Staveley and Chesterfield area, some people may be able to commute without contending with traffic – ideal for those less confident on the roads.

The Staveley area, one of 101 towns invited to bid for a Town Deal, was awarded £25.2m in March 2021.

This funding has enabled the purchase of the new electric vehicles, which will help Staveley residents access work and training, improving their employment prospects.

Beverley Parker added, “We are also grateful for DCC for continuing to provide us with the essential revenue funding to subsidise the costs of running the scheme. It would not be possible to continue without their grant funding.”

For more information on the electric mopeds and bicycles for Staveley, email [email protected].

For information on our petrol mopeds available in other parts of Derbyshire, please visit www.wheelstowork.org.