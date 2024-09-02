Latest shop opening at Mercia Marina gives hope to teenage cancer sufferers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A determined 21-year-old from Derbyshire who is battling cancer has pledged to create a sanctuary for cancer-stricken teens in one of the Midlands’ most popular beauty spots.

Brave Hannah Roberts, who was diagnosed with a life-limiting cancer at just 19, is raising funds for a respite lodge for other teenage cancer patients. Now she has opened a shop at Mercia Marina, near Willington, to fund the venture.

Hannah, who was diagnosed with Glioblastoma (GBM4) in 2022, hopes to raise £203,000 to buy a lodge at Mercia Marina for use by teenagers and young adults under the care of the Teenage Cancer Trust.

With £91,000 raised to date, under the charity fundraiser ‘Hannah’s Hope’, Hannah, along with mum, Gail Iredale and Gail’s husband Wayne, are hoping to boost that total with the launch of the ‘boutique’ and charity HQ at the marina.

Hannah Roberts (centre) with mum Gail Iredale (left) and Wayne Iredale (right).

Gail said: “Hannah is our world. She is such a happy ray of sunshine. She just wants to do something for every other teenager in this situation and we are totally behind her.

“We are doing everything and anything we can to raise funds and have set March as our target to reach our goal.”

Hannah spent one and half years under the care of the teenage cancer ward at Nottingham City Hospital, with surgeries at Nottingham QMC. She was given 14 months to live.

Gail said: “It has been a hell of a journey but we are now in month 25.”

Hannah’s Hope opened on Sunday, September 1. The ‘boutique’ shop selling high-quality donated new and nearly new items.

Gail stressed that there were no paid staff and all profits would go directly to the charity to help purchase the respite holiday lodge.

She added: “The shop doesn’t look like a traditional charity shop. It has new display units, which have so kindly been purchased by a supporter, and sells new or like-new items. Local and national retailers sent contributions to help us stock the shop, and we have been so lucky with donations from local supporters.”

The Iredales have a close connection to Mercia Marina. They moored their narrowboat, Eliza Rose, there from November 2022 to April 2023. Since then, it has become an even more significant part of their fundraising journey, with the creation of the shop, Charity HQ and their eye on securing a holiday lodge in this peaceful setting.

Gail said that she spotted the retail unit at Mercia Marina after it was cleared as part of the marina’s redevelopment programme. She approached the marina’s general manager Robert Neff to ask what was being done with the unit and, after finding out it would be used temporarily for building equipment storage, she asked if she could use it for charity fundraising. He agreed – and has provided the unit rent free.

Robert said: “When I discovered just why Gail, Hannah and Wayne wanted the unit, I couldn’t have been more pleased to help. We are honoured to assist in their ambitious target of making the respite lodge a reality.”

While the unit is scheduled to be demolished at the end of January/February, the couple hope it will be the key to reaching their fundraising target as well as serving as a hub for the community to get involved, donate, and support the cause.

Gail said: “We have been so successful with our fundraising schemes over the summer. With the help of fellow trustees Tanya Bull and Helen Harrison among the volunteers, we have run fetes, tombolas, local and national businesses support, everything and anything. But with winter now ahead of us... well the unit has come just at the right time.

“We are, however, now struggling for volunteers, so would welcome help in the shop. We will be forever grateful to those who are contributing to the fund. These simple acts of kindness will enable us to help so many people.”

Gail and Wayne have been unwavering in their commitment to Hannah and supporting other young people battling cancer.

Gail, who works full time as well as fundraising, said: “Our commitment comes from sheer desperation and knowing what other families are going through too. We know the impact of such a diagnosis on the whole family, the physical and mental strain. We want to help make a difference to those under the care of the Teenage Cancer Trust, no matter where in the country they live.”

The lodge will provide much-needed respite and a chance for families to reconnect amidst the natural beauty and tranquillity of the Derbyshire countryside.

There are currently four plots available to reserve providing two- or three-bedroom, non-residential accommodation, with the option of a hot tub.

Gail said: “Hannah knows first-hand what teenage cancer patient’s need in the midst of their diagnosis and treatment. The peace and quiet that Mercia Marina brings is perfect.

“We also hope to give guests and their families access to a psychologist. We know how we felt after Hannah’s diagnosis, both physically and mentally. We want to provide support for others.”

Despite all the challenges and not always feeling 100 per cent, Hannah has remained determined to give back to the community that supported her. The fundraising campaign began with "Help for Hannah," which raised funds for her state-of-the-art brain cancer treatment. Now, Hannah's Hope is focused on paying forward that kindness.

Hannah has recently been shortlisted as a finalist for BBC fundraiser of the year award, in Radio Derby’s Make a Difference Awards.

Hannah’s Hope is a registered charity (No. 1207733).