Last chance for local organisations to apply for funding and volunteer support in Derbyshire

Local initiatives such as sensory gardens and mental health organisations in Derbyshire are being urged to apply for funding for their projects as the deadline for entries looms.

Severn Trent are offering funding and hands-on volunteers in Derbyshire as part of their new NeighbourGOOD Scheme which launched in September. The scheme is open to anyone in Derbyshire to receive support from Severn Trent to help deliver vital projects in their local communities.

The window for applications closes on 11th October, so Severn Trent are urging anyone yet to apply to get their applications in before the deadline.

The types of entries that have been received include kickstarting groups in local community hubs to combat loneliness, as well as restoring the roof of a village hall. Severn Trent are highlighting the types of organisations they’d love to hear from, including sports groups, as well as groups focussing on improving mental health.

Liz Heath, Social Impact Lead at Severn Trent, said: “With just over a week left to apply, now is the last chance to submit applications before the window closes and not miss out on this support.

“We want to go beyond the everyday to care for the people and places at the heart of our community and help others do the same. After all, we live in the communities we serve, and we want to make them a better place. Our NeighbourGOOD scheme is just another community initiative launched by Severn Trent to support locals on projects that mean a lot to their communities.”

Once the application window closes, a panel of local experts will shortlist diverse community projects from across our regions. Severn Trent customers will then be able to decide themselves on which initiative they think will have the biggest impact on their community. Severn Trent will provide a helping hand to existing or new schemes by providing funding up to £2,500 per project and 1-2 days support from a dedicated team of volunteers.

Applications should be submitted directly to Severn Trent via the form on the website, where they can provide details on their initiative, the project they are looking for support on and the funding needed.

For more information on the NeighbourGOOD Scheme and for full terms and conditions, please visit: https://www.stwater.co.uk/neighbourgood-scheme/