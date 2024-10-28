Kids go wild for little wooden robots
The workshop involved children making a robot of their own design by first selecting from a range of different wooden robot parts and then assembling them under the guidance of the shedders.
The children couldn’t wait to get involved and were queuing for a place in the workshop from the minute the event opened right up until the end of the event.
Dan Webber from the Museum of Making said “We were very pleased to welcome Swanwick Men’s Shed to our event. The robot workshop was a big success. It was great to see so many young makers getting involved in this practical activity”
The Shedders had spent many weeks preparing for the event, producing well over 1,000 parts for the children to use for their robots. A grand total of 153 robots were made in just 5 hours. A very rewarding day for Swanwick Men’s Shed who had worked hard to make the workshop a success.
Money raised from donations during the event helps fund the work of the Men’s Shed in supporting people in the local community. New members are always welcome at the shed.