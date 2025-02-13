Key milestone achieved at Redmoor Academy

Works are progressing well for Midlands contractor, G F Tomlinson, on the recently commenced Redmoor Academy project. The completion of the steel frame structure, along with associated groundworks mark an important milestone for the scheme’s ongoing progress.

Funded by Leicestershire County Council, the enhancement works for the academy on Wykin Road will include delivering brand new educational spaces to enrich the lives of pupils and cater to the academy’s increasing capacity.

Works will comprise the construction of a 696 sq. metre sports hall for indoor sports including cricket, basketball, netball, badminton and handball. The building will include changing rooms, a reception area, offices, four classrooms and a fitness room, creating a first-class learning environment for students.

The new sports hall will be the latest addition to the campus undertaken by G F Tomlinson, following the completion of the new teacher car park last year.

G F Tomlinson

Works are progressing well on site with the Vibro stone piling, drainage, and concrete foundations now complete, alongside the steel frame. Current works taking place include the pre-cast floor planks and sub structure masonry.

Adrian Grocock, Group Managing Director at G F Tomlinson, said: “The team are making great progress at Redmoor Academy and we are pleased to be delivering enhanced educational facilities for current and future pupils at the school.

“The new dedicated spaces will allow the academy to expand and improve its current curriculum catering to the growing pupil capacity of Redmoor for the coming years.”

Redmoor Academy Principal Matt Nicolle commented on the positive impact of the enhancement works for the school, its students and the local community, he said: “As the school has grown, our infrastructure has struggled to keep pace with sports facilities being the worst affected. This fantastic, cutting-edge new sports facility will not only inspire our students to greater achievements but also provide the local community with better facilities.”