Kedleston Park Golf Club Captain scores Ace for Safe and Sound

This year’s Captain of Kedleston Park Golf Club has raised a nearly £7,500 for Derbyshire’s specialist child exploitation charity, Safe and Sound, during a series of events.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Businessman and semi-professional singer Brian Spence, who lives in Mickleover, chose Safe and Sound as charity of the year for his 12-month tenure as Captain of Kedleston Park Golf Club and has been busy organising a series of events from golf days to social events.

The charity has also been able to double the donation through the Christmas Big Give initiative which awards match funding to charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Spence explained: “The members have been extremely generous in supporting the fundraising initiative this year and I am very grateful for everyone’s support.

Tracy Harrison and Brian Spence

“I heard about Safe and Sound from one of the charity’s trustees and I knew straight away that this was a cause that I wanted to support – a local charity supporting some of the most vulnerable young people and families in our local communities.”

Tracy Harrison, CEO of Safe and Sound, concluded: “We are supported by a wide range of organisations and are very grateful to Brian for choosing us as his charity of the year.

“The money raised by them and match funded through the Christmas Big Give will enable us to protect and support far more children, young people and their families across Derbyshire whose lives have been affected by child exploitation and enable them to move forward positively with their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is particularly welcome as we embark on the refurbishment of premises in Bold Lane to become our dedicated safe space hub in the city centre next year.”

For more information about the work of Safe and Sound and how to support the charity, please visit www.safeandsoundgroup.org.uk and follow on social media channels.