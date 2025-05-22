Jonathan Davies MP visits Little Eaton Water Treatment Works

MP for mid-Derbyshire, Jonathan Davies has visited Severn Trent's Little Eaton Water Treatment Works.

During the visit, Mr Davies was taken on a tour of the water treatment process, was given an overview of how Severn Trent gets water to customers’ taps and saw firsthand the investment that the company is making into its infrastructure.

The Little Eaton Water Treatment Works processes around 90 million litres of clean drinking water every day, which is then sent to the water network where it’s distributed across the county.

Little Eaton is currently undergoing a £1.2 million upgrade including the installation of new tanks which will allow for larger chemical deliveries, reducing CO2 impact and creating cost savings, as well as ensuring compliance with stringent drinking water standards.

Jonathan Davies MP (centre) on a tour of Severn Trent's Little Eaton Water Treatment Works

Jonathan Davies MP, said: “I know that the increase in water bills has been a subject of discussion for my constituents, so being able to see the kind of investment that money goes towards is really helpful.

“Having seen the sewage treatment process earlier this year, it's great to have a complete picture of the full water cycle and a better understanding of what’s involved in getting water from the treatment works to peoples’ taps.”

The tour was delivered by Ryan Pumfrey, Senior Technician at Severn Trent’s Little Eaton Water Treatment Works.

Ryan Pumfrey said: “It’s always a real pleasure to be able to demonstrate where our investment is being made. We’re constantly investing in our networks and processes to ensure that we’re able to address both current and future requirements, while futureproofing against population growth and climate change.

“These are challenges that affect every stage of our business, from ensuring our networks have capacity for new connections as more homes are built, to looking at ways to reduce our carbon footprint as a business.”

The visit follows confirmation by Ofwat in December of Severn Trent’s plans to invest £15bn to 2030, £980m of which will be spent in Derbyshire.