Jonathan Davies MP visits Belper Rugby Club to celebrate Morrisons £5,500 donation

Belper Rugby Club were delighted to welcome Jonathan Davies, MP for Mid Derbyshire, following the club receiving a donation of £5,500 from Morrisons.

The support from the supermarket will part-fund the excavation and installation of approximately 250 metres of filter drains alongside both pitches. Mr Davies MP visited the club to celebrate the donation and learn more about the works.

It is hoped that the new drainage system will significantly reduce the severe flooding that has historically impacted the club.

Mr Davies said: “It was a pleasure to visit Belper Rugby Club. Flooding is a significant local issue that has had terrible effects on both the community and club. I am pleased that Morrisons have thrown their support behind the club so that it can continue to bring people together through the power of sport.”

Jonathan Davies MP for Derbyshire joined by David Scott, Corporate Affairs Director at Morrisons, Jackie Dyer, Regional RFU Council Member and Rob Hughes, Belper RFC Club Captain.

Wayne Green, Chair of Belper Rugby Club said: “On behalf of Belper Rugby Club, we would like to thank both Jonathan Davies MP for his recent visit and the support of Morrisons for yet again championing local community groups.

“In this, the club's 50th year, we are grateful to have such supportive neighbours who recognise the benefit local sports clubs bring to the area. We look forward to the next 50 years of rugby at Strutt's fields welcoming local people to enjoy our wonderful game and the variety of events and facilities on offer.

David Scott, Corporate Affairs Director at Morrisons, said: “Supporting the communities we serve is at the heart of what we do at Morrisons. With our Belper store located right next to the Rugby Club, we’ve seen first-hand the impact that flooding can have.

“It is a pleasure to be able to help the club with this essential project and ensure it can continue to be a vital hub for the local community.”