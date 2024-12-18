Joining Slimming World changed my life

For years, my weight affected every part of my life. I felt miserable and self-conscious, hiding behind baggy clothes and avoiding mirrors.

My confidence had reached an all-time low. Physical exercise felt impossible; I’d get tired quickly, and my knees would ache. But the turning point came when I saw Christmas photos of myself with my little boy and hated what I saw. I wanted to feel good about myself and love the photos being taken with my family.

I turned to Slimming World because I’d tried it before and knew it would work for me. Despite being nervous before my first session, as soon as I walked in, I felt a sense of belonging. The people in the group were chatting and laughing together like old friends. My consultant, Christina, made all the difference. She is there for me through every step, helping me understand my triggers and guiding me through weeks where I slip up.

One of the best parts of Slimming World has been Food Optimising. I can still enjoy my favourite foods without feeling restricted or ever going hungry! I started planning my meals, creating a weekly shopping list based on healthy meals and snacks.

Before and after

Meal prepping has become a part of my routine, and now I look forward to cooking wholesome, satisfying dinners like Curries, Tray Bakes, and Roast Dinners. My whole family has even gotten on board with new favourites, like Taco Rice Bowls and Homemade Gyros and of course, still cooking our usual favourites Burgers, Big Breakfasts and Kebabs!

My group celebrates every victory, no matter how small. Even when there’s a slight gain, they’re there with encouragement instead of judgment. Christina’s support has been invaluable, especially during tough weeks, and having her as a consultant has kept me motivated. She helps me reflect on the reasons behind any setbacks and keeps me focused on my goals.

Today, I feel like myself again, and my confidence has skyrocketed. I’m no longer hiding—I feel good about my body and my choices. Body Magic has helped me discover new joys, like running. Shortly after joining Slimming World, I started the Couch to 5K program. I’d never run a day in my life before, but now I’m proud to say I can jog in short bursts, something I never thought I’d do! In addition to running, I now go on daily walks during my lunch break at work.

These small but meaningful changes have made a huge difference in how I feel physically and emotionally. Slimming World has been transformative, not just in my appearance but in the confidence and happiness it has brought back into my life

Before and after face to face

Slimming World has changed my life, and now I’m excited to help others experience the same incredible benefits by becoming a consultant myself. I am thrilled to announce that I will be opening my very own group to support the community in New Houghton, Mansfield,

My group will be opening on Saturday, January 4, 2025 at the New Houghton community centre on Rotherham Road at 9am, so if you would love to come along or find out more, please reach out to me on 07935 741141

