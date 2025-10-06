Join the Festive Herd: Treetops Reindeer Dash returns to support bereaved children

Schools, clubs and community groups are being invited to put on their antlers, get moving, and help raise vital funds for local children this Christmas by taking part in the Treetops Reindeer Dash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year over 3,800 children took part in the Reindeer Dash, raising over £28,000 for Treetops Hospice. The money was used to help the charity provide bereavement services for children and young people struggling with the death of a loved one.

Natalie Godrich, Relationships Manager for Treetops Hospice, and the charity’s unofficial “reindeer” said: “Children from schools, nurseries and child minders; as well as Brownies, Cubs, and dance, drama and sports clubs have all joined the festive fun of our Reindeer Dash.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reindeer Dash is a flexible festive fundraiser that can be completed during a PE lesson, a sports game, or even a reindeer-themed school disco. Each child taking part receives a pair of antlers, a sponsorship form, and a certificate, making fundraising fun and memorable.

Homefields Primary School who took part in the Treetops Reindeer Dash in 2024

Natalie added: “Every penny raised through Reindeer Dash fundraising really does make a difference to the local community; it enables us to provide bereavement support to local children and young people.

“£5 could provide a bereaved child and guardian with our “Someone I love has died” booklet, which offers advice and support. £34.50 could fund a one hour bereavement session for a local child or young person.”

To support fundraising efforts, Treetops provide posters and also attend assemblies to talk about the hospice, bereavement support and the difference the children are making through their fundraising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New for 2025, Treetops are also offering those who raise £2,500 or more, one free place to their Bereavement Training Workshops.

These courses aim to prepare and equip teachers and group leaders with the necessary knowledge and awareness to support bereaved children.

Those interested in the Treetops Reindeer Dash can find out more and request fundraising packs online at https://www.treetopshospice.org.uk/get-involved/fundraising-with-treetops/fundraise/reindeer-dash/ or by calling the hospice on 0115 949 1264.