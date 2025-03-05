Join 6,000 people and have your say on local government reorganisation

Derbyshire residents are being reminded that they have only a few days left to take part in the county council’s online poll on local government reorganisation.

More than 6,000 residents have already taken part in the poll, which closes on Sunday 9 March. It can be found at derbyshire.gov.uk/poll

Following the government’s announcement of a major reorganisation of local councils across England, ordering all two-tier council areas to move to single-tier unitary authorities, the county council has carefully considered the best options for Derbyshire.

Leader of Derbyshire County Council, Councillor Barry Lewis, said: “Derbyshire County Council’s position is clear: a One Derbyshire council would best serve our residents and could save at least £126 million of taxpayers’ money over 5 years.

“Creating smaller unitary councils – such as dividing Derbyshire into two council areas as proposed by the district and borough councils and Derby City Council – simply wouldn’t achieve these savings.

“A single whole Derbyshire council would cut duplication – with fewer chief executives, fewer council buildings, and more efficient services – and a single tier across the whole county would make council services more streamlined and simpler for residents to understand.

“But equally importantly, Derbyshire has a strong identity and spirit that’s recognised nationally and internationally. Splitting Derbyshire into 2 councils breaks up our historic county and creates confusing new boundaries.

“The government has set this process in motion, and despite concerns about a top-down directive that isn’t optional, we must get on with securing the best outcome for Derbyshire residents.

“This is a big decision that will affect generations to come, directly affecting services we all rely on - road repairs, bin collections, schools, social care, and planning decisions that shape our communities.

“We’ve already had more than 6,000 responses, and I’d urge every resident to take part.”

Derbyshire councils have until 21 March 2025 to put forward an initial proposal to government.

Parish and town councils aren’t affected by the government’s plans.