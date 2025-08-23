Joanna Lumley picks an Absolutely Fabulous winner for Derbyshire charity

Anna-Louise and Joanna pick the winner

Celebrated actress and national treasure Dame Joanna Lumley joined Anna-Louise Pickering, president of the Pollyanna Pickering Foundation to select the lucky winners of their prize draw.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Famed for her acting, behind the scenes Joanna works closely with countless charities opposed to the exploitation of animals and is a proud advocate and human rights activist for numerous organisations.

The late Derbyshire wildlife artist Pollyanna Pickering was renowned for painting endangered species which she had studied and sketched in their natural habitats. She shared Joanna’s passion for conservation, which lead to her establishing the charitable organisation which bears her name. The Foundation is a small but effective non-profit organisation which campaigns internationally to prevent the exploitation of wildlife and raises funds to support animal welfare and conservation projects worldwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanna was happy to give her time to help with the Foundation’s appeal saying “The world belongs to all living things, and we must speak for those who cannot speak for themselves.”

Sales of Prize Draw tickets contributed to £4,000.00 raised for the Orang-utan project appeal, which will help to build a quarantine centre and clinic at a sanctuary in Sumatra. The lucky winners are J & J Graves of Chesterfield, who have won a hand embellished picture of a snow leopard cub.

Full details can be found at www.pollyannapickering.co.uk