JDR Group pledges to help bring social change as it employs Derby ethical cleaning firm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Derby digital agency has pledged to help deliver social change across the city while keeping its offices neat and tidy after signing up with a local ethical cleaning company.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

JDR Group, based in Pride Park, has signed a contract with Upbeat Clean, which is a social enterprise which was set up to combine an excellent cleaning service with a supported employment opportunity which pays a real living wage and includes benefits such as holiday and sick pay.

Established by social entrepreneur Michael Gladwell, it now looks after the cleaning contracts for more than 30 companies across the city, but added JDR Group to its client list last month after it was invited for a meeting by JDR Group director Leanne Mordue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JDR Group moved into its offices in March and Leanne was looking for a cleaning contractor to help keep them spick and span.

From left, Will Williamson, a director at JDR Group, David Roberts, managing director of JDR Group, Michael Gladwell, head of enterprise at Upbeat Clean, Jocelyn Hernandez, cleaner at Upbeat Clean and Leanne Mordue, a director at JDR Group

When she heard about Upbeat Clean and the work it does both in offices and in the rest of the community, she knew she wanted to find out more – and the contract was signed soon after.

She said: “I just loved Michael’s story and the business ethos behind Upbeat Clean. I think all businesses should give back to the community in some way and this was an opportunity for us to do that.

“Our staff love the concept, but the biggest feedback I’m getting from everyone is how clean the offices are!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upbeat Clean’s staff are all permanent employees and are also responsible for helping to keep a host of well-known Derby organisations looking their best, including the Museum of Making, Derby Museum and city medtech firm Getinge.

Michael, who is head of enterprise at Upbeat Clean, said: “We want to turn the cleaning sector on its head by combining offering an excellent quality cleaning service to local companies with the chance to deliver social transformation for our staff.

“It means that every new cleaning contract we sign is a win-win for everybody.

“It’s great to partner with a local Derby company that understands that and which is interested in our work, and which has such nice offices for our staff to work in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JDR Group, which was founded in 2004, employs 40 staff and offers a full range of digital marketing services including SEO, web design, social media and content marketing.

It has built more than 1,000 websites for its clients in its time and has analysed and audited the marketing operation of more than 250 businesses, and last year it became one of just a handful of UK firms to earn the prestigious Elite Partner status by world-leading customer relationship management platform HubSpot.