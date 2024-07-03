Introducing the Project Producers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Five young people from Chesterfield have been helping to organise a major family festival for the town this summer, bringing their youthful energy and perspective to the event line-up.

The group, known as the Project Producers, are working with award-winning arts charity, Junction Arts to stage the Chesterfield Children’s Festival, which launched last year, attracting over 8,000 visitors.

The free-two-day event will take place on the 27th and 28th July 2024, bringing live music, theatre, art workshops and entertainment to Queen’s Park. The festival is for children of all ages and will celebrate the joy of childhood, imagination and play.

Earlier in the year, Junction Arts recruited a team of young volunteers, aged 16 and 17 to help them shape the 2024 festival line-up and have their say about what should be happening at the event, in their town. The opportunity also provides the group with valuable event planning experience.

Chesterfield Children's Festival, Project Producers

The Project Producers are Donna Douglas, Alice Stansfield, Isobel Rawse, Jessie Job and Sophie Topham. So far, they have confirmed entertainment includingstorytelling, face painting, craft workshops, an aerial workshop for babies, VR Swings and family life drawing!

Junction Arts Project Coordinator, Jemma Burton said: “It’s brilliant to have the help of the Project Producers for this year’s Chesterfield Children’s Festival, it’s an event for young people and so it’s essential that we get their views and ideas to help us keep the event fresh and relevant.

“They have been involved from the start, coming up with ideas for entertainment and activities as well as suggesting ways in which we can promote the festival to young people. Their thoughts and energy have been invaluable, they have learned a lot about what it takes to organise a large-scale event, but we have learned a lot from them too.”

Project Producer Jessie Job said: “We wanted to bring new and exciting things to Chesterfield! Together with Junction Arts, we’ve combined technology and tradition to create an event programme that local families and visitors are going to love!”

“The Ghetto Fabulous Family Catwalk Extravaganza is one for the TikTok fans, but for once they’ll be able to see amazing choreography and lip-syncing in real life and vote on who they think is the best without looking at a screen. The Virtual Reality swings will see riders transported into an exhilarating dream experience! We loved the idea that everyone can give VR a go, with an accessible swing for wheelchair users too. The aerial workshops for 0-2-year-olds, are not the usual baby classes you see in Chesterfield, we hope parents and little ones will have fun giving this a go!”