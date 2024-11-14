Introducing 'The Nutsome Squirrel' - a captivating new children's picture book by debut Derbyshire author & illustrator Emily Hopkinson

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emily, a local newly established children's book author and illustrator, has embarked on an exciting journey into the world of children's literature.

Emily's unique blend of imaginative narratives and vibrant artwork brings her characters to life, making every page a delightful adventure that can be used to explore the outdoors with inspiring activity sheets and craft videos.

Book Highlights

• Vivid Illustrations: Each page features stunning artwork that captures the essence of the story's autumnal theme.

School and library activity bags with learning resources

• Engaging Storyline: A tale of adventure and that encourages children to explore the outdoors and being creative.

• Educational Elements: Subtle lessons woven through the narrative to promote learning and personal growth.

• Inspiration: Derbyshire countryside

Her creative process often begins with a simple idea or a whimsical character, which she then brings to life through detailed sketches and imaginative storytelling. Emily’s stories often center around themes of animals, nature, adventure, and self-discovery, resonating with the curiosity and wonder of her young audience.

Sticks and a pine cone to create this creepy spider web from the book.

Inspiration for the book has been inspired by exploring the Derbyshire countryside with her children and finding the enjoyment in collecting the colourful leaves and acorns. Her illustrative style, characterised by textured colours and expressive characters, enhances the narrative and engages children, inviting them to explore the world she has created.

Emily’s debut book “The Nutsome Squirrel” has already garnered positive feedback from readers and critics alike. Parents appreciate the educational messages and engaging content, while children are captivated by the enchanting illustrations and rhyming content.

As she continues to write and illustrate, Emily hopes to inspire a new generation of readers and create treasured memories through her books. Her journey as a children’s book author and illustrator is just the beginning, and the future holds endless possibilities with some opportunities opening up visiting local schools to talk about writing and illustrating and doing book readings with autumn book related crafts.

St Marys Catholic Primary School - October 2024 and a future event with CFC for their literacy themed event in 2025.

My Son, River, reading the book to find the character we were creating from the book.

Readers and reviewers are already singing praises for the debut book: “I love a children's story that has a theme to help them learn more, so was really pleased with this book and teaching them about the life cycles of trees.” - Natasha, Amazon review

“It's about Autumn , squirrels, acorns , seasons- it's lovely, well written & beautifully illustrated. Its got lots of rhyming & counting, would really encourage reading and science exploration.” - Mary, Amazon review.

The Nutsome Squirrel is available for purchase now on Amazon. It is an ideal addition to any child's bookshelf, perfect for bedtime stories, classroom reading, or forest school activities outdoors. Amazon link - https://amzn.eu/d/1M7OUHq

For more information about "The Nutsome Squirrel," please call 07854380400 or email [email protected], www.emilyhopkinson.co.uk

Follow Emily on TikTok, Instagram & Facebook for learning activities @author.emilyhopkinson