Inspiring family fund specialist equipment that helped their late son

Katie and Richard Kelly have kindly donated over £6,000 to The Children’s Hospital Charity to fund a laser that provides unmatched pain relief for patients receiving chemotherapy. Sheffield Children’s are the only children’s hospital in England to offer this specialist treatment. The parents were inspired to fund the equipment as it was used by their six-year-old son, Teddy.

In October 2023 Teddy Kelly was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma. Teddy received care at the Haematology and Oncology department at Sheffield Children’s, but in March it was found that Teddy’s cancer had spread.

Teddy sadly passed away on the 23rd of April at home with his family.

Before Teddy’s passing, the family had become fundraisers for The Children’s Hospital Charity, raising over £2000 at the Charity’s first ever Mud Run in partnership with Firehouse Fitness. Katie previously worked at Sheffield Children’s as a play specialist for over ten years, and she was so grateful for the support from old friends and colleagues during Teddy’s treatment.

After receiving the news that the treatment was no longer working for Teddy, the family started a GoFundMe to raise money in case they needed to seek treatment outside of the UK. This raised over £75,000 and has now allowed the family to start a foundation in Teddy’s memory.

Mum, Katie, said: “We decided to fundraise for the hospital as all their hard work did not go unnoticed. We will carry on supporting the charity alongside Team Ted! All the staff from doctors to domestics were so nice, caring and professional. We thank them so much for their hard work and everything they have done for us as a family.”

Thanks to their fundraising the Kelly family have funded a specialist piece of equipment for the Haematology and Oncology department where Teddy received treatment.

The special equipment will provide photobiomodulation laser treatment. This is used to help children experiencing oral mucositis – a side effect of many cancer treatments which results in painful ulcers in the mouth. Oral mucositis makes children miserable and impacts on their ability to eat and drink, often leading to weight loss and hospital admission for pain relief or specialist feeding. The laser emits light at a very specific wavelength, which improves tissue repair and stimulates a biological response speeding up healing and reducing pain.

Consultant in Paediatric Dentistry, Grainne Yesudian, wanted to introduce the service to Sheffield Children’s after seeing evidence of how effective its use was for paediatric patients in Glasgow. With the Charity’s help, Grainne introduced the laser treatment to the hospital in 2022, a first for paediatric oncology care in England and still one of only three places, including adult care, that offers this treatment.

Feedback from patients has been overwhelmingly positive, with 70% of children and young people at Sheffield Children’s Hospital saying laser treatment reduced their pain.

One child said: “It’s the only thing that doesn’t hurt”, while another patient had his parents drive him three hours to Sheffield and back to his home in Scunthorpe for the pain relief.

During his time at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, Teddy received the laser treatment, and his parents saw just how important it was for him.

Thanks to Charity funding, Grainne was able to train twelve nurses to deliver the laser treatment so it could be provided out of hours and at weekends.

In 2023, however, the device needed to be serviced in Germany. That process took almost two weeks and, in that time, children were unable to access this treatment.

Grainne and her team realised they needed a second device to ensure this didn’t happen again.

Grainne said: “Many children were unable to access this treatment during this time, including Teddy. It had a huge impact on their pain experience and quality of life.”

Inspired by how much the treatment had helped him, his family chose to fund the second laser in his memory.

Katie said: “We didn’t think twice about spending some of the money from our fundraising to buy the laser as it helped Teddy in so many ways and the thought that there was only one didn’t sit right with us. This will be used numerous times a day and will directly help other children just like Ted. We thank each and every one of you!”

Thanks to their incredible generosity, the second laser has arrived in the Haematology and Oncology department. Not only will this mean there will be no break in care during its annual service, but it also allows the team to give the treatment to more patients than ever before.

Now two patients can receive the laser treatment at the same time, helping even more children to experience less pain. The donation provided by the Kelly family will also allow 12 more members of the nursing team to be trained to use the device, allowing the treatment to be accessible whenever patients need it.

Advanced Nurse Practitioner, Elizabeth Earnshaw, helped Grainne to introduce the service. She said:

“As the Oncology and Haematology Advanced Nurse Practitioner, I have worked on the ward for many years with patient's receiving chemotherapy. During this time, I have seen oral mucositis have really debilitating effects, leading to the inability to eat, drink, or talk, and causing infections. It has therefore been a privilege to be a part of the photobiomodulation team which is actively improving the quality of life of so many of our patients. Since we are one of only a few centres in England who provide this service, we present to many centres across the UK, explaining how we implemented the service, the science behind it, evidence of efficacy and how it has been received by our patients and parents. Many patients depend on this service throughout their treatment now, and with the hard work of the team, the trained nurses, and the generous donation from Teddy's family, we can continue providing this which is fantastic, and we are so grateful!”

Through their fundraising in his memory Teddy’s family have created a lasting legacy at Sheffield Children’s.

Angela Dunn, Grants and Projects Officer at The Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “We are so grateful to Katie, Richard, and all of Team Ted. Teddy attended a few of our Charity events with his family, and everyone that met him commented on how wonderful he was. It’s incredible to see his family continue his legacy and this amazing donation will help so many children just like Teddy.”

To find out more about the TeamTed Foundation visit: www.instagram.com/teamtedfoundation/

To support projects like this visit tchc.org.uk/donate .