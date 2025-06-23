Inner Wheel District 22 Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire DC Lyn gets hairless

Going

The Inner Wheel year for 2024-25 is nearly at an end. I cannot believe how fast the year has gone and I am just the Editor. For our District Chairman Lyn Copper every week has been busy and she has loved every minute although perhaps the last event was a little more trying.

Although fund raising is not one of Inner Wheels Aims and objectives it is something we excel at. At the beginning of her year our District Chairman will nominate a charity that she will support during her year. DC Lyn decided to support Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Young Carer’s. As she travelled around our District we became aware that she had herself been a young carer from nine years of age, when her Mother became unwell. At the time she did not realise she was a young carer often missing school or important exams. Lyn is a person who just gets on with it, which she did. Help was not available. Now, thank goodness it is.

So why was Thursday 19th June so trying. She had a date with her hairdresser, Shaun Hall of Mark Leeson Mansfield and a lot of members who came along in support. Suitably wrapped in a hairdressers gown she was having her head shaved. Lyn, clearly anxious as Shaun began with his clippers set on number 1. Lovely white tresses were falling to the floor. Soon she started to look like "Shaun the Sheep" with a Mohican top and then it was all gone. The mirrors in the hall had been covered but very bravely she took a peak and then a broad grin appeared on her face. With all the support that she’s had a lot of young carers will have broad grins on their faces too.

Well done DC Lyn. We are proud of you.

To know more about Inner Wheel and our District and Clubs look at innerwheel.co.uk and the tab for “Our Districts” Remember we are D22.