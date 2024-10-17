Incredible pitch transformation in Derbyshire creates local football hub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local sports facility in Derbyshire is celebrating an incredible transformation of its playing surfaces, helping create a state-of-the-art hub for local grassroots football.

Derby Racecourse, which opened earlier this year, is now home to 25 grass pitches. However, the facility initially suffered with poor playing surfaces, resulting in frequent cancellations of games, especially during winter.

It’s now a flagship venue operated by Leisure United for grassroots football in Derbyshire, benefiting local sports clubs and the wider community.

The transformation was made possible thanks to the Grounds Management Association (GMA), an organisation that helps sports clubs across Derbyshire and the rest of the country improve their pitches.

Derby Racecourse pitch transformation

Through the GMA’s Pitch Advisory Service, they received an expert assessment of its playing surfaces from a skilled team of regional pitch advisors, with practical advice and guidance on how to improve its pitches.

Funded by Sport England and the Football Foundation and working in association with national governing bodies, The Football Association, England and Wales Cricket Board, Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union, the Pitch Advisory Service provides essential support to grassroots clubs looking to maintain and improve their pitches. Over ten years, the Pitch Advisory Service has helped improve nearly 50,000 pitches, benefiting over 12,500 sports clubs nationwide, including Derby Racecourse.

Liam Rooney, Head of Facilities and Partnerships at Derbyshire FA, says: "The opening of the Derby Racecourse was a landmark moment for grassroots football in Derbyshire, and the transformation of its pitches is a true testament to the impact of the GMA’s Pitch Advisory Service. The GMA’s expertise and strategic support have been crucial in turning the vision of a state-of-the-art football hub into a reality.

“Initially, the pitches were in a challenging state, with all falling below acceptable standards. Thanks to the Pitch Advisory Service and the Football Foundation’s Enhanced Grass Pitch Maintenance Fund, we were able to implement a robust improvement plan. The introduction of advanced maintenance techniques has been key to improving the pitch quality.

“The success here at Derby Racecourse shows the importance of expert guidance, collaborative partnerships, and long-term investment in creating sustainable, high-quality football venues for communities."

The GMA’s Julien Morris leads the Pitch Advisory Service in Derbyshire, he says: “Derby Racecourse is a fantastic example of what can be achieved when local facilities are given the right tools and guidance.

“Their commitment to improving their facilities not only supports the site but strengthens the entire community. With growing demand for playing spaces, it's more important than ever for grassroots sports to have access to the resources they need to maintain high-quality pitches."

Clubs in Derbyshire seeking advice on improving their pitches can contact the Pitch Advisory Service via the Grounds Management Association website: www.thegma.org.uk/services/pitch-advisory-service

There are also free toolkits available to help volunteer grounds managers optimise their playing surface throughout the season: resources.thegma.org.uk/