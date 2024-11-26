Incredible Chesterfield Site Manager is set to attend the ‘Oscars’ of the teaching profession

Our inspiration Site Manager from Chesterfield will head to London to attend the ‘Oscars’ of the teaching profession. Taking place on November 30th, the annual Pearson National Teaching Awards UK Ceremony will honour and celebrate the outstanding achievements of educators from across the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the ceremony, Lee Turner of Cavendish Junior School will be in the running for a Gold Award, having already been recognised amongst thousands of nominees earlier this year when he received a Silver Award in the unsung hero category.

The glittering awards ceremony, which will be hosted by TV presenter and radio broadcaster Gaby Roslin at The Brewery, will bring together teachers, lecturers, support staff, institutions and special guests. The evening will showcase the incredible work of all who work in education, going above and beyond what is required to make young people’s educational experiences not only valuable but unforgettable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are incredibly proud of everything Lee Turner has achieved so far. Being recognised on a national scale is an extraordinary accomplishment and one that is thoroughly well-deserved. Lee is not only a remarkable individual but also an inspiration to everyone around him. We are so fortunate to have him as part of our school community." – Dan Power (Acting Headteacher, Cavendish Junior School)

Lee with head judge Lorna enjoying his Silver Award earlier this year.

The Pearson National Teaching Awards are organised by the Teaching Awards Trust, an independent charity that has been supporting educators for over 25 years. These awards aim to acknowledge the essential roles that teachers, support staff, and early years educators play in shaping the lives of young people.

Mary Palmer, CEO of the Teaching Awards Trust shared her thoughts on the upcoming ceremony: “Every educator deserves acknowledgement for the exceptional impact they have in both their classrooms and the wider community, every day. The awards evening is a chance to take a moment to reflect on the incredible work happening in early years, schools and colleges across the UK, andcelebrate all who make it happen. Huge congratulations to everyone who has made it this far and best of luck!”