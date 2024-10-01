Inclusive basketball club nets MERKUR Community support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

High street gaming operator MERKUR and its customers have provided funding to DOSportUK, an organisation dedicated to offering sporting opportunities to people with disabilities, through the MERKUR Community initiative.

Launched in February 2024, MERKUR Community was established to provide financial support to nonprofit organisations in areas where the company operates.

DOSportUK’s Derby Warriors basketball team is the latest club to receive support from the programme. The funding will cover court hire and coaching costs for the team, which includes both adult and youth players.

Jacob Meaton, Managing Director of DOSportUK, said: “We are thrilled to get this support from MERKUR. Our Derby Warriors basketball sessions, aimed at people with a learning disability and/or autism, are not easy to sustain and the costs are increasing season on season. This funding will allow us to continue the good work we are doing and create more opportunities for people in Derby!”

Derby Warriors player in action

Tony Boulton, Director of Public and Political Relations at MERKUR, commented: “Charities the length and breadth of the country are facing a severe financial squeeze which impacts their ability to help the most vulnerable in society. MERKUR is delighted to be able to help fund the work of DOSportUK and support their core vision which states that physical opportunities should be available to everyone – with no exceptions.”

Since its launch earlier this year, MERKUR Community has supported over 45 organisations across the UK, providing funding to grassroots sports clubs, local events, community kitchens, food banks and more.

To find out more about DOSportUK, visit https://www.dosportuk.co.uk