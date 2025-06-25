Inclusive approach to fundraising challenges

By Lucy Legg
Contributor
Published 25th Jun 2025, 11:55 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2025, 13:20 BST

I have just created a specially adapted, multi-stage version of The Big Walk - a fundraising and awareness campaign, taking place on Friday 27th June 2025, in support of Neurological Disease Research at the University of Sheffield.

My hope is that this inclusive form of challenge could be adopted by more fundraising events to allow a wider variety of people to add their voices to campaigns and demonstrate their passions and support for particular causes. I needed a walking stick, my hope is that other people can design routes that are wheelchair, pushchair or mobility scooter friendly.

As someone with mobility difficulties, I was unable to take part in the main event. However, I have multiple reasons to want to support this cause, and finding a way to still participate in social and community events has been an important part of retaining my sense of self.

I therefore sought permission from the organisers to challenge myself to walk an average of a mile a day on 31 consecutive days, in the month before the 27th June, instead of the 31 miles in a single day that is required for the longer distance of the main event.

Sometimes you can even gather useful information for your doctors on how your heart behaves over more challenging terrain.placeholder image
To make it more interesting for myself, and more similar to the main event, I also challenged myself to find 31 different routes.

Instead of signing in at marshalled check points, I took photographs of the places that I walked and shared them each day to my justgiving page and social media. Thus allowing organisers, sponsors and friends to follow my progress and offer me very necessary words of encouragement.

I have been in touch with many other people who would welcome the chance for this alternative format for participation at fundraising events in support of causes that they care about.

I designed my routes to accommodate my need for flatter terrain, that could be travelled safely with the aid of a walking stick. My hope is that other people can find routes that are wheelchair, pushchair or mobility scooter friendly. If all of us can carry out our challenges in our local areas, we can vastly increase the number of potential participants supporting each fundraising event.

