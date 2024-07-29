In pictures: Vacant Derbyshire church set to be transformed into community hub with stage and screens

Freedom Community Project has submitted a planning application to Bolsover District Council, asking to change the current usage of Saint Bernadette's Catholic Church on High Street in Bolsover.

The charity was set up in 2008 to help people struggling with poverty in Bolsover – but has grown ever since and now supports projects all over north Derbyshire and the UK.

Mark North, the CEO of Freedom Community Project said: “We’ve outgrown our current bases at Hillstown Methodist Church on Langwith Road and we've been looking for a new home to house all our new projects for about two years.

"The Saint Bernadette's Catholic Church is a perfect location for us – central to the town, but not in the town centre, just behind the library. It means people can come to us easily, but they don't have to be seen if they don’t want to. And we have two bus stops nearby, increasing the accessibility.”

If the permission is granted by the Bolsover District Council, the Freedom Community Project plans to transform the church, which has been empty for over three years, into a community centre.

The building would host a community space, a food bank, charity offices, a charity shop offering clothes up to £5, and a food pantry – which is set to offer items worth about £40 for just £5 for people receiving certain benefits.

Mark added: “We are hoping to have a big hall space in the centre of the building to host a community and wellbeing hub where people can come and just be or take part in various activities.

"We are going to have a little stage area for music bands and screens for football and sports events. We are planning to run a whole load of different training courses and activities where people can get involved."

The permission to erect Saint Bernadette's Catholic Church was originally given by the council in February 1965. The building has remained vacant for over three years now – after it was sold by the Diocese of Nottingham as the congregation could no longer support the building and moved to another church within the parish.

Old Bolsover Town Council is supporting the plans, saying they believe the project ‘would benefit the community and prevent a vacant building from falling into disrepair.’

Comments on the application can be submitted to the Bolsover District Council by Tuesday, August 6.

