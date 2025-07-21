In pictures: Rotary Ashover Classic Car and Bike Show

By Ben McVay
Published 21st Jul 2025, 15:50 BST
Motorheads gathered on Sunday in damp conditions to check out some hot vehicles at the Rotary Ashover Classic Car and Bike Show.

On display was everything from your prosaic VW Polo and classic run-around Austin Healey to the more exotic Triumph Vitesse – right up to the flashy Mercedes AMG GT-R,

Arranged jointly by the Rotary Clubs of Chesterfield, Chesterfield Scarsdale and Matlock, the Rotary Ashover Classic Car and Bike Show is now in its tenth year.

Rotary Ashover Classic Car and Bike Show

1. In pictures

Rotary Ashover Classic Car and Bike Show Photo: NICK RHODES

Photo Sales
Triumph Vitesse

2. Ashover Classic Car and Bike Show

Triumph Vitesse Photo: NICK RHODES

Photo Sales
MG TC Midget

3. Ashover Classic Car and Bike Show

MG TC Midget Photo: NICK RHODES

Photo Sales
Jaguar E-Type

4. Ashover Classic Car and Bike Show

Jaguar E-Type Photo: NICK RHODES

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldMatlockMercedes
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice