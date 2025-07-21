In pictures: Rotary Ashover Classic Car and Bike Show

On display was everything from your prosaic VW Polo and classic run-around Austin Healey to the more exotic Triumph Vitesse – right up to the flashy Mercedes AMG GT-R,
Arranged jointly by the Rotary Clubs of Chesterfield, Chesterfield Scarsdale and Matlock, the Rotary Ashover Classic Car and Bike Show is now in its tenth year.
1 / 5
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.