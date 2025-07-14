Amid glorious sunshine on Saturday and Sunday attendees saw everything from model military vehicles and aircraft to heavy artillery displays. The day was capped with a flypast from a Lancaster bomber.
Worryingly the plane was seen with black smoke coming from one of its engines however the vintage aircraft did return safely to its home base.
Photographer Nick Rhodes captured the day.
1. In pictures
Crowds wowed by displays at Staveley Armed Forces Weekend Photo: NICK RHODES
2. Stalls
Model military vehicles on display Photo: NICK RHODES
3. Target practice
Punter takes aim Photo: NICK RHODES
4. Black smoke pours from Lancaster engine
This Lancaster bomber completed two circuits of Poolsbrook Country Park. Alarmingly, black smoke was also captured coming from one of its engines. However the plane later returned safely to its base at RAF Coningsby. Photo: NICK RHODES
