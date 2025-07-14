In pictures: Crowds wowed by displays at Staveley Armed Forces Weekend

By Ben McVay
Published 14th Jul 2025, 13:45 BST
Families and military enthusiasts are seen here enjoying stalls, displays, live music and a funfair at Staveley Armed Forces Weekend.

Amid glorious sunshine on Saturday and Sunday attendees saw everything from model military vehicles and aircraft to heavy artillery displays. The day was capped with a flypast from a Lancaster bomber.

Worryingly the plane was seen with black smoke coming from one of its engines however the vintage aircraft did return safely to its home base.

Photographer Nick Rhodes captured the day.

1. In pictures

Model military vehicles on display

2. Stalls

Model military vehicles on display Photo: NICK RHODES

Punter takes aim

3. Target practice

Punter takes aim Photo: NICK RHODES

This Lancaster bomber completed two circuits of Poolsbrook Country Park. Alarmingly, black smoke was also captured coming from one of its engines. However the plane later returned safely to its base at RAF Coningsby.

4. Black smoke pours from Lancaster engine

This Lancaster bomber completed two circuits of Poolsbrook Country Park. Alarmingly, black smoke was also captured coming from one of its engines. However the plane later returned safely to its base at RAF Coningsby. Photo: NICK RHODES

