In pictures: Civic parade celebrates new Chesterfield mayor under blazing sun

Councillor Jenny Flood has begun her term of office as Chesterfield’s 383rd mayor, taking over the position as the borough’s civic head for the coming year.

Councillor Flood was sworn in at Chesterfield Borough Council’s on Wednesday (May 8), followed by the parade on Saturday.

Her friend and community liaison officer Heather Hopkinson takes on the role of mayoress, while Councillor Barry Dyke has been appointed as deputy mayor with his with wife Marie Dyke serving as deputy mayoress.

Under blazing sunshine Mayor Flood left the Town Hall flanked by the Royal British Legion, cubs, scouts, army cadets and crowds of well-wishers for a service at the Crooked Spire.

Councillor Flood replaces Councillor Mick Brady and Councillor Suzie Perkins who served as Mayor and Mayoress for the 2023 to 2024 civic year.

