In pictures: Civic parade celebrates new Chesterfield mayor under blazing sun

By Ben McVay
Published 13th May 2024, 15:27 BST
Pictured are Chesterfield residents along with dignitaries and representative of the armed forces and youth groups during the town’s annual civic parade celebrating the new mayor.

Councillor Jenny Flood has begun her term of office as Chesterfield’s 383rd mayor, taking over the position as the borough’s civic head for the coming year.

Councillor Flood was sworn in at Chesterfield Borough Council’s on Wednesday (May 8), followed by the parade on Saturday.

Her friend and community liaison officer Heather Hopkinson takes on the role of mayoress, while Councillor Barry Dyke has been appointed as deputy mayor with his with wife Marie Dyke serving as deputy mayoress.

Under blazing sunshine Mayor Flood left the Town Hall flanked by the Royal British Legion, cubs, scouts, army cadets and crowds of well-wishers for a service at the Crooked Spire.

Councillor Flood replaces Councillor Mick Brady and Councillor Suzie Perkins who served as Mayor and Mayoress for the 2023 to 2024 civic year.

Civic parade celebrates new Chesterfield mayor under blazing sun

1. In pictures

Civic parade celebrates new Chesterfield mayor under blazing sun Photo: Nick Rhodes

Flag bearers for the Royal British Legion enter St Mary and All Saints church for the service

2. Royal British Legion

Flag bearers for the Royal British Legion enter St Mary and All Saints church for the service Photo: Nick Rhodes

New mayor Jenny Flood is saluted as she enters the church

3. New mayor saluted

New mayor Jenny Flood is saluted as she enters the church Photo: Nick Rhodes

Councillor Jenny Flood - Chesterfield’s 383rd mayor - approaches the Crooked Spire

4. Mayor approaches the Crooked Spire

Councillor Jenny Flood - Chesterfield’s 383rd mayor - approaches the Crooked Spire Photo: Nick Rhodes

