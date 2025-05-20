Iceland opens new store at Derbion today

Iceland has officially opened the doors to its new store on London Road today (Tuesday 20 May).

Following a relocation to London Road, Iceland’s new 16,328 sq. ft space officially opened its doors to its new and refreshed store on London Road this morning.

Celebrating the opening, which brings an enhanced shopping experience and increased product selection to Derbion shoppers, customers enjoyed a host of giveaways and offers, including £1,500 worth of vouchers to the first 150 people in the queue and free trays of Ferrero Rocher to the first 200 fans.

Beth McDonald, Managing Director of Derbion, said: “We’re thrilled that Iceland has re-opened in a new space on London Road and we’re positive that the new store, and its great value offers, will be well received by our shoppers.

“Throughout recent months, the centre has seen a number of existing brands invest over £2.3m in their space at Derbion with the latest shop fits and store concepts, demonstrating their confidence and ongoing commitment to the centre.

“Alongside Iceland’s grand opening, there’s plenty of excitement coming up at Derbion, and we look forward to revealing more retail news soon.”

The announcement follows the recent opening of LUKE 1977 and JD’s new concept store, with Seasalt and Victoria’s Secret also set to arrive at Derbion soon.

For more information on Derbion, visit www.derbion.com.