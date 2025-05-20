Iceland foods store opens in Derby

Iceland Foods has officially opened a brand-new store in Derby, with over 130 customers eagerly waiting in line from 2am, for the store to open its doors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The highly anticipated new store, situated at Victoria Chambers, London Road in Derby opened to the public on 20th May 2025, bringing with it an estimated 25 additional jobs to the local community.

To celebrate the grand opening, the Iceland Derby store gave away £1,500 worth of store vouchers to the first 150 customers in the queue, as well as a free tray of Ferrero Rocher to the first 200 customers through the checkout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside this, every customer in the queue before 7:40am on Tuesday morning also received a free raffle ticket which gave them the opportunity to guess how many sweets are in the jar. With every customer submitting a different guess, the customer with the closest guess won a Daewoo Double Drawer Air Fryer.

Queue outside Derby store

Just before the doors to the new store opened at 7:50am, additional winners were drawn for a further 10 prizes on offer, including three Tower Panini Pressers and seven Tower Air Fryers.

Michael Smart, Store Manager at the Iceland Derby Store, said: “We’re so pleased to welcome over 130 shoppers to our brand-new Iceland Foods store. All the customers and staff were so excited for the grand opening – people were even in the queue from 2am this morning!

“If you haven’t been down yet, make sure to check out our brand-new store and get your hands on some unmissable deals!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kristian Barrett, Group Retail Director at Iceland Foods, added: “We’re thrilled to have opened our new Derby store, ensuring even more local residents can get their hands on market-leading deals, alongside a brilliant range of frozen, grocery and fresh foods.”

Derby Store team cutting opening ribbon

The brand-new Iceland store in Derby will offer multi-buy deals, like 3 for £3, 5 for £5 and 8 for £10 deals, alongside exclusive ranges such as Slimming World, Cathedral City, TGI Friday’s and more.

Customers can also find further offers on the Iceland Bonus Card app.

The Derby Iceland store will be open Monday to Saturday from 8am – 8pm, and 11am - 5pm on Sunday.

Local residents interested in applying for a role at the new Derby store should visit www.icelandcareers.co.uk