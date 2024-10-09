"I felt calm pretty much instantly" – film showcases Safe Haven service on World Mental Health Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People who are experiencing a mental health crisis are being urged to use services that are in place to support them.

On World Mental Health Day, Thursday 10 October, organisations that support people to recover from a mental health crisis in Derbyshire are showcasing services in local communities.

They include the Derby Safe Haven, which is run by the Richmond Fellowship and is open 4:30pm – 12:30am, 365 days a year.

Chesterfield Safe Haven is run by P3 (People, Potential, Possibilities) and also provides support 4:30pm to 12:30am.

Lucy Jantschenko, Safe Haven centre manager

Marc, who has used the service twice after experiencing a mental health crisis, said: "I would recommend the Safe Haven."

The Safe Haven is a place where people aged 18 or over can get support when they feel overwhelmed or unable to cope. It offers a compassionate and non-judgmental space with therapeutic support around ongoing safety and wellbeing, next steps in recovery and help with building a sense of hope for the future.

Marc is sharing his story as part of a video that features Derby centre manager Lucy Jantschenko and support worker Robert Houldsworth.

Marc said: "I was referred by the Derbyshire mental health support line.

Support worker Robert Houldsworth chats to guest Marc

"I felt calm pretty much instantly. The young lady who welcomed me was calm, friendly, reassuring.

"I needed face to face help but I didn't want to go to A&E. After about an hour and half I was ready to go home. I felt like I had decompressed.

"Once I Ieft the Safe Haven I went home, I took my medication as advised by the staff and I went to sleep.

"It was as simple as that."

The team of support workers at the Safe Havens in Derby and Chesterfield are trained to listen to people to understand what is causing their mental health crisis and to find ways to bring the person out of their crisis.

Lucy said: "If you feel like you are not safe, at home or out there in the public, come to us and we can make a safety plan and walk you through the steps of how to keep yourself safe.

"It is such a therapeutic and calming environment here. We use calming colours, smells and it's very quiet here – just being in this different environment rather than somewhere clinical just helps bring you out of where you are at that moment."

The teams at the Safe Haven are not clinicians, but they help their guests to come out of their crisis and to plan for the future – focusing on the positives in a person's life as well as the basics of sleep, eating, drinking and having a daily plan.

Lucy added: "Quite often we'll see a guest come through the door and it looks like their whole world is over and by the time they leave they are smiling, joking, laughing and really looking forward to the future.

"We focus on what is right here, what can we build on, and letting people know they are amazing humans who have something to offer in this world – empowering them – it's beautiful to watch."

Services to support people with a mental health crisis include:

· Derbyshire Mental Health Helpline and Support Service – available on 0800 028 0077, or via NHS 111 and choosing "mental health"

· Derby Safe Haven, on 0330 0083722 or drop in (4:30pm to 12:30am) at 309 Burton Road, Derby DE23 6AG

· Chesterfield Safe Haven on 01246 949410 or drop in 188 North Wingfield Road, Grassmoor, Chesterfield, S42 5E

· Drop in services at Buxton, Ripley and Swadlincote are run by Derbyshire Mind