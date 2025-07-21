I felt ashamed about how I looked, now I am ready to support people on their Slimming World journey

Before and after

Imagin is a brand new consultant, who is so eager and ready to support her members to their dream target weight. She knows the struggles of feeling low, ashamed and not being in a happy place, so she is ready to help change people's life. Here is what she has to say.

The first week before joining SW, I was really struggling and I felt lost when it came to healthy eating, what foods to choose, meals to make, or portion sizes etc. On top of that, my mental health was at an all-time low. I was suffering with anxiety, panic, constant stress, and depression. It was awful, and everything just felt overwhelming all the time. I found myself crying almost all day everyday. I felt so unhappy with the way I looked that I was rarely going out or enjoying my life. I would cancel on friends, persuade my boyfriend to have an evening at home instead of a date night out, or I would just hide away at my mum and dad’s house.

I’m sad to say, before joining Slimming World, I thought the best way to lose weight and hopefully feel good about myself was to just not eat - such a bad idea. I wouldn’t eat all day and would refrain from giving into hunger as much as possible, but then my stomach would start to ache. I’d then rush to the kitchen, usually late in the day or in the middle of the night, and demolish every cake, biscuit, and chocolate bar, that I could find. I would then feel worse than before and full of frustrating and regret. I knew that that was not a healthy way to live at all and I couldn’t carry on like that, it was mentally, emotionally and physically exhausting. I spoke to my mum about how low I was feeling, it was emotional, and of course she was worried. But in true mum fashion, she cheered me up, gave me one of her best mum hugs, and suggested that we join Slimming World together.

At first, I was really hesitant about the idea. I kept convincing myself that I didn’t have enough weight to lose, coming up with every excuse possible. Deep down, I was afraid I wouldn’t succeed, and even more afraid that others would judge me or think I didn’t belong there. My mum said that they [Slimming World] would be able to help me learn all about how to live a healthy lifestyle and, if anything, we would be together so she assured me everything would be ok.

I wasn’t prepared to let my own self-doubt get in the way any longer so, I took a leap of faith, and off we went to our first group session.I was absolutely dreading it, I had such bad anxiety that I almost didn’t go. I didn’t know it at the time, but walking through the doors at Slimming World was one of the best decisions I ever made. I walked in and I was greeted by such a lovely lady who introduced me to Charlie, my incredibly inspiring and dedicated Consultant. Charlie took the time to talk me through the Extra Easy Plan and how the plan, along with the support from the group and her, would help me to live a healthy, but most importantly, a happier lifestyle.

I left the group that night with feelings that I hadn’t felt in such a long time: I was determined, motivated, confident, and to my surprise, I felt happy.I did struggle for the first couple of weeks over Christmas but then I received a card in the post from my Consultant. It was a lovely card with a beautiful and supportive message. In the moment of reading it, I was reminded of how I felt that first night and I was instantly back on track. After that, and before I knew it, 4 weeks had passed and I had achieved my ‘half a stone’ award. I was unbelievably excited and so pleased with myself. My confidence had grown a lot in such a short time, to the point that, when I was presented with my 1/2 stone award, in front of all of the new members and the wonderful friends I had made in group, I danced my way up to the front to collect my shiny award. Everyone was cheering and people were telling me that they could see that I was slimming down and that I looked good; it really was a great feeling. I could hardly believe it. I was overwhelmed by all the support from the group, my family and friends, and my Consultant. They all gave me the strength to keep going and reach my target, which I achieved in just 8 weeks after my 1/2 stone award!

Before Slimming World, I rarely wore shorts or skirts—especially not without my trusty opaque black tights. I used to hide behind layers, never feeling confident enough to show my legs or embrace summer clothes. But as the weeks went on, I started to see myself differently, to feel proud of my progress, and to care less about hiding and more about living. The first time I stepped out in shorts without tights, it felt like a small thing—but it meant everything.

Looking back now, I can’t understand why I had been so hesitant and worried about joining; I know now I was letting my anxiety and depression get the better of me. I can’t thank my mum enough for encouraging me to join Slimming World. I’m so grateful to everyone who has supported me along the way, it really has made a huge difference to my physical and mental health. I had changed my habits drastically from eating barely anything and feeling completely and utterly rubbish to eating an unlimited amount of free foods, making delicious meals that were so filling, and actually feeling happy and confident again.

It makes me emotional thinking about how I was before joining Slimming World. I never expected to change my life. The weekly group sessions gave me a sense of community, encouragement, and accountability. I have made some great friends in the group, everyone is each other’s biggest cheerleader, and I love that so much.

As the weight started to come off, I felt lighter, physically and mentally. My self-esteem grew, my anxiety eased, my mood improved, and I actually began to see myself in a more positive light. Slimming World truly helped me care for myself in ways I never knew I needed.

The night I received my 1 stone award, I went home and sat for ages thinking about how I was before joining Slimming World. It made me emotional. I couldn’t help but think how heartbreaking it is that there may be other people out there who were struggling like I was.It was in that moment that I knew I wanted to become a Slimming World Consultant. I absolutely cannot wait. I aim to inspire, motivate, and support as many people as possible as a brand new Consultant. I haven’t felt this passionate and enthusiast about anything in years.

Slimming World has changed my life, and now I have the chance to help others change theirs too. Supporting people to feel confident, healthier, and empowered is something I’m deeply passionate about.

I’m 100% committed to creating a warm, welcoming group where every member feels supported and inspired, every single week. It’s going to be great.