Hundreds set ​off on charity walk to raise vital funds for life-saving neurological disease research

Walkers on The Big Walk 2025 are raising money for neurological disease research at the University of Sheffield , to help scientists better understand and accelerate treatments for dementia, stroke, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s and Motor Neuron Disease (MND). Last year’s Big Walk raised over £124,000 for MND research at the University.

Walkers raising funds for this year’s Big Walk will help to buy new cutting edge equipment that will help to speed up research, deliver more clinical trials and translate pioneering science into new treatments. The University of Sheffield has some of the world’s leading neuroscientists who are working together towards the shared ambition of better understanding, slowing down the progression and treating neurological conditions.