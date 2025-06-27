University of Sheffieldplaceholder image
University of Sheffield

Hundreds set ​off on charity walk to raise vital funds for life-saving neurological disease research

By Media Team
Contributor
Published 27th Jun 2025, 12:16 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2025, 12:52 BST
Over 400 members of staff, students and friends of the University of Sheffield donned their walking boots today (Friday 27 June 2025) and set off on a hike across the picturesque Peak District to raise vital funds for neurological disease research, which will help to transform millions of lives.

Walkers on The Big Walk 2025 are raising money for neurological disease research at the University of Sheffield, to help scientists better understand and accelerate treatments for dementia, stroke, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s and Motor Neuron Disease (MND). Last year’s Big Walk raised over £124,000 for MND research at the University.

Walkers raising funds for this year’s Big Walk will help to buy new cutting edge equipment that will help to speed up research, deliver more clinical trials and translate pioneering science into new treatments. The University of Sheffield has some of the world’s leading neuroscientists who are working together towards the shared ambition of better understanding, slowing down the progression and treating neurological conditions.

University of Sheffield

1. Contributed

University of Sheffield Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
University of Sheffield

2. Contributed

University of Sheffield Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
University of Sheffield

3. Contributed

University of Sheffield Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
University of Sheffield

4. Contributed

University of Sheffield Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:University of SheffieldWalkersPeak District
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice