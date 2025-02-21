Hundreds of new trees to be planted across Amber Valley

Amber Valley Borough Council is taking significant steps towards a greener future by planting around 400 trees on recreation grounds and open spaces this spring.

Funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), this initiative supports the council’s commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2030 and brings a range of environmental and community benefits.

These newly planted trees will play a crucial role in mitigating climate change. In addition to capturing carbon, they will help reduce air pollution, absorb excess ground water to lessen the risk of flooding, and provide much-needed shade during the hotter months - creating cooler, more comfortable outdoor spaces.

The initiative also seeks to replenish tree stock across the borough, where tree loss has occurred due to pests and diseases such as ash dieback, which continues to devastate the UK’s ash tree population.

Leader of the Council, Councillor Chris Emmas-Williams planting in Codnor

To strengthen resilience, a diverse mix of both native and non-native species is being planted, including oak, field maple, and wild cherry, alongside disease-resistant elms.

Other species, such as whitebeam, cedar, and paperbark maple, will add further variety, enhancing biodiversity by supporting insects and other wildlife.

As part of this project, tree planting has already begun in key locations across the borough.

This month, Councillor John McCabe and Councillor Elaine Sherman joined members of the Somercotes Community Group to plant trees at Somercotes Park, with local children also lending a hand.

Councillor John McCabe and Councillor Elaine Sherman with members from Somercotes Community Group

Cllr McCabe said: “It’s fantastic to see local children getting involved in planting these trees, which will stand for generations to come.

“Not only are they creating a lasting memory, but they’re also playing their part in shaping a greener future for Amber Valley. I’d like to thank everyone from the Somercotes Community Group who came along to support this important initiative.”

Cllr Sherman added: “Trees are vital for our environment, our wellbeing, and our local wildlife. Seeing new trees planted in Somercotes Park is a wonderful step towards improving our green spaces, making them more resilient and enjoyable for future generations.”

Additionally, two trees were planted at Codnor Recreation Ground by the Leader of the Council, Councillor Chris Emmas-Williams. These trees have been placed near the play area, which is currently undergoing an exciting renovation to enhance the recreational space for local families.

Cllr Emmas-Williams said: “Planting these trees at Codnor Recreation Ground is another great step in our ongoing efforts to improve our outdoor spaces.

“Not only will they contribute to our climate goals, but they will also enhance the environment for families using the nearby play area, which is currently being upgraded. This is an investment in both our natural landscape and the wellbeing of our residents.”

With tree planting continuing across the borough, Amber Valley Borough Council remains committed to enhancing green spaces, supporting biodiversity, and creating a more sustainable future for the community.