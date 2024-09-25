https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x967wf6

Lucy Haywood and pupils from Dallimore Primary School

There’s cause for celebration at ten of Derbyshire County Council’s primary schools as they get rewarded for encouraging walking, cycling and scooting to school.

They have received national accreditation in the Modeshift STARS scheme The STARs are awarded to schools who have created, implemented and monitored an effective travel plan.

Dallimore Primary and Nursery School in Ilkeston has reached the ‘Outstanding’ level – the highest possible level of award and is the first school in Derbyshire to do so. The other schools doing great work to get their awards are

Riddings Infant and Nursery School

Ladywood Primary School

William Gilbert Endowed Church of England Primary School

Harpur Hill Primary school

Firfield Primary school

Tibshelf Community School

Leys Junior School

Barlborough Primary School

South Normanton Nursery School

Rachel Crowther headteacher at Dallimore said: “Back in 2017 virtually none of our children cycled or scooted to school. Now we have 8% cycling and 15% scooting on a regular basis which is way above the national average of 1% for children aged 5 to 10 and it is also higher than the national average of 6% for 11- to 16-year-olds. This is due to the hard work of Lucy Haywood as our school travel plan co-ordinator and PE lead.

“Lucy has worked tirelessly to achieve this and is a real champion for cycling and walking, setting up a walking bus, cycle train and an annual cycle excursion with Year 6 along the nearby Nutbrook cycle route.

“We’ve also had great support from the county council.”

The school also uses social media to share information and initiatives with parents, encouraging them to help spread the word about the benefits of getting active as part of the school day.

Derbyshire County Council Cabinet Member for Infrastructure and Environment, Councillor Carolyn Renwick said: “It’s great to see these youngsters making healthy choices to get to and from school. And I congratulate these schools and all those others throughout our county who are making these positive changes.

“They set a good example for the rest of us as whether it’s walking, cycling or taking the bus there are lots of alternatives to travelling by car in Derbyshire. Changes that people can realistically make to benefit their health and the environment.

“It also supports our ambition to help reduce carbon emissions generated in Derbyshire by 2050 or sooner in line with national government targets.”

