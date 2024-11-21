How to perfect your university personal statement as Derby hosts Open Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The University of Derby has shared its top tips and advice for prospective students writing their personal statements, ahead of the January deadline for UCAS submissions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During its Open Day on Saturday, November , experts will be on hand to talk through the UCAS application process and to offer guidance on how to write a strong personal statement.

Helen Mercado, Head of Admissions at the University of Derby, said: “As you prepare for university, it is important to reflect on the hard work that got you to this point, the resilience you have shown and the new ambitions you have discovered along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Knowing where to begin with drafting a personal statement can be daunting, but it is important to see it as an opportunity to tell your unique story, express your individuality, show enthusiasm towards your chosen subject and set yourself apart.”

Study photo by Pixabay on Pexels

Here are Helen’s top tips to consider when submitting a personal statement:

Make a great first impression: Your personal statement is a crucial part of your application as it is the best way to make a great first impression, so explain why you are the right fit for your course and how you would be a great addition to the University’s community.

Clear introduction: Write an authentic introduction and explain how you have chosen your subject and why you want to apply to university.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work experience and interests: Include examples of work experience and interests outside of school or college that have inspired you to apply for your course.

Strong closing statement: Add a strong closing statement explaining how your course will help you to reach your goals for the future.

Writing skills: Universities will also look for good writing skills, spelling, punctuation, grammar and structure so ensure you check these before submitting.

There has been much talk about the use of artificial intelligence when drafting personal statements, and guidance from UCAS is that although using AI to write a personal statement could be considered by universities and colleges as ‘cheating’, there are ways that technology could be useful to applicants if the right guidance is followed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen added: “Rather than starting with a blank page, try UCAS' personal statement builder for guidance on how to structure your ideas. This should help you to arrange your thoughts and express yourself clearly – making your writing compelling and memorable to the reader.”

As well as the offer of help of the application process during the Open Day this weekend, staff from the University of Derby will also be on hand to show visitors around the campuses, andaward-winning accommodation across the city.

For students who have their grades, or predicted grades, and meet entry requirements for the University of Derby, they may be able to receive an offer in principle at the Open Day.

Prospective students will also be able to find out more about traditional undergraduate degrees, as well as Degree Apprenticeships, which the University of Derby offers in partnership with industry including Rolls-Royce and the NHS.