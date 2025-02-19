How to make to the most of your co-working & cinema room during the Six Nations

The Condor in Derby offers excellent resident amenity spaces for enjoying watching sports!

Grainger plc experts share top tips for creating the ultimate viewing and working spaces.

Rugby fans across the UK are gearing up for the Six Nations and residents who benefit from co-living spaces have a unique opportunity to make the most of their shared spaces.

From collaborative lounge hubs to cinema rooms, these communal areas provide the perfect backdrop for work and play.

Whether you’re planning to host a match-day gathering or want to stay productive between games, Grainger plc’s experts are here to help you make the most of your building’s amenities.

Samantha Lancaster, Senior Resident Services Manager at Grainger, at Grainger, shares practical advice on how to enhance your experience in co-living spaces during the tournament.

1. Transform your cinema room into a match-day haven

Cinema rooms are the ultimate destination for watching live sports in style. For an immersive rugby experience, arrange seating to mimic a stadium setup, ensuring everyone has a great view of the screen. Add cosy blankets, cushions, and snacks to create a welcoming atmosphere for residents and their guests, as if they were watching the game live.

2. Schedule co-working space effectively

During the tournament, it’s essential to balance work and leisure. Book co-working spaces in advance to avoid overlap with key match times. Use the space to focus on work tasks, then unwind with fellow residents in the evening to watch the game.

3. Host community watch parties

Bring residents together by hosting watch parties in shared resident spaces. Grainger developments often have cinema rooms or lounges, plus private dining areas that are perfect for communal gatherings. Create a friendly atmosphere with themed decorations, finger food, and even a game-day sweepstake to add to the excitement. If the weather’s nice and your building also benefits from a roof terrace, you could take the party outside, almost like you’re in the stadium itself.

4. Customise your space for multitasking

If you’re working during a match, consider setting up a laptop in a communal lounge or co-working area where the game is on. This way, you can stay productive while catching the action. Noise-cancelling headphones can help you concentrate if the excitement gets too loud.

5. Plan ahead for high-demand areas

Popular communal spaces, like cinema rooms or private dining rooms, are likely to be in high demand during the Six Nations. Be proactive by checking availability and booking early. This ensures you and your friends have the best spot to enjoy the match.

Samantha, said: “Rugby is a sport that brings people together, and co-living spaces at Grainger properties are designed to foster that sense of community

“From co-working hubs to cinema rooms, these areas offer a versatile solution for residents to balance their work and social lives during the tournament.

“At Grainger, we pride ourselves on creating developments that enhance modern living. With the right planning, these shared spaces can make the Six Nations an unforgettable experience.”