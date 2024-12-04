How to help Chesterfield Foodbank this Christmas

As the colder months set in, the challenges faced by families and individuals struggling to make ends meet become even more pressing. At Chesterfield Foodbank, we are pulling together a range of initiatives to help support those in need this winter—but we can’t do it without your help.

Whether it’s donating food, funds, or festive cheer, there are so many ways to get involved. Here’s how you can make a real difference this season.

1. Match-Funded Crowdfunder Campaign: Double Your Impact

Our winter Crowdfunder is live, and every donation you make will be matched pound for pound thanks to Aviva*. This means that your £10 becomes £20, and your £50 becomes £100! The funds raised will help us to keep an essential part of our foodbank operations for those in crisis. For more information about the campaign and to maximize your contribution, please visit our Crowdfunder page: Hope Beyond Hunger. *until 8th Jan 2025 https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/hope-beyond-hunger

Christmas at Chesterfield Foodbank

2. The Toy Appeal: Brightening Little Lives

For many families, Christmas gifts are an unaffordable luxury. That’s why we’re running our Toy Appeal, collecting new, unwrapped toys to bring smiles to children this holiday season. You can drop off your donations at our warehouse at these times. The printable Toy Appeal Poster is available on our Christmas Page https://chesterfield.foodbank.org.uk/2024/12/04/christmas-2024-2/

3. The Christmas Card Appeal: Spread Festive Cheer

We'd like to include a Christmas card with our emergency food parcels to let people know we are wishing them all the very best. If you are interested in helping to make or write cards, please see our Christmas Card page https://chesterfield.foodbank.org.uk/christmas-cards/

Give the gift of clean laundry this Christmas

4. Food Collections: Help Us Stock the Shelves

Winter is a critical time for food donations. We’re seeking non-perishable items such as canned goods, pasta, rice, tinned meat/fish, cereals and toiletries. You can drop off items at our warehouse at these times. Every tin or bag of pasta makes a difference! See our Shopping list and Hamper ideas list https://chesterfield.foodbank.org.uk/2024/12/04/christmas-2024-2/

5. The Reverse Advent Calendar: A Gift a Day

The Reverse Advent Calendar is a simple and meaningful way to give back. Each day in November/December, add an item to a box—whether it’s food, toiletries, or household essentials. Once your box is full, drop it off at our warehouse at these times before Christmas. Our volunteers are ready to sort and pack these into Emergency Food Parcels, and will include Christmas treats where possible, thanks to your kindness! More information about the Reverse Advent Calendar is on our Christmas page https://chesterfield.foodbank.org.uk/2024/12/04/christmas-2024-2/

Toy Appeal

6. Launderette Voucher Appeal: Fresh Starts for Struggling Families

We’re excited to launch our Launderette Voucher Appeal via JustGiving. This brand-new initiative aims to provide laundry vouchers for families who may not have access to clean clothes at home. Clean clothing is more than a necessity—it’s dignity. Your donation can help us provide relief to individuals and families who are struggling to wash and dry clothes, bedding and towels. Visit the JustGiving Foodbank Laundry Voucher Appeal or search Launderette Vouchers on Just Giving. https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/laundry

Together, We Can Make a Difference

Every contribution—big or small—goes a long way in helping our foodbank deliver hope and support to those in need. Whether you’re donating food, funds, or even your time (see our volunteer page), you’re part of a community effort that truly changes lives.

Non-perishables Hamper ideas

Let’s make this winter a season of giving, kindness, and compassion. Explore all the ways you can help at Chesterfield Foodbank's Ways to Help at Christmas page, and follow us on social media for updates on all our campaigns. Together, we can make sure no one goes hungry or without essentials this winter.

Thank you very much for your support!