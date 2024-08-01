How online dating led to love and a kidney transplant

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a world where swiping right can lead to countless possibilities, few stories are as extraordinary as that of Steven and Julie. Little did they know, their relationship would not only lead to love but also to a life-saving kidney transplant.

Steven Murfin, 65-year-old from Mansfield Nottinghamshire, life drastically changed in 2014 during a routine check-up for high blood pressure. Following his appointment, he received an urgent call from his doctor revealing that his kidney function had plummeted to just 24%.

“The doctor explained my kidney function to me and that he had notified Nottingham City Hospital of the result, the hospital then rang a few days later asking for me to go and visit them.”

This revelation set off a series of hospital visits, tests, and ultimately, a biopsy to uncover the underlying issue.

Steven and Wife Julie

“A week later after the tests I returned to work, but after 4 days, my legs swelled up badly and sadly, I had to give up my job as a truck driver.

For 6 months I was back and forth to the hospital and then I found another job in mental health care and all was going well up until 2020.”

On 24th December 2020, Steven began peritoneal dialysis treatment as his kidney function plummeted to only 10%.

“During this time COVID was around, my family lived in Derby and I never realised what a big deal this was until the new year began.

Steven and Wife Julie

It hit me hard, I had to give up my new job under health and safety rules. I was on my own and the only person I saw was my nurse coming in and checking I was ok. I felt mentally low as I just thought this was it until I was offered a new kidney. It was a lonely time but I kept doing my lifesaving dialysis treatment.”

Isolated and overwhelmed, his spirits were soon lifted when he met Julie, his now-wife.

“I met Julie through online dating and she just kept me going. After lockdown ended, I decided to meet Julie for the very first time and she was so supportive, she then started to take me to the hospital for my appointments and she was also there through every transplant call I had received.”

Despite several transplant offers; none were suitable for Steven until Julie herself underwent nearly a year of testing to determine if she could be a donor.

“Julie had mentioned to me that she would like to offer her kidney to me and we got the call to say there was a spot for the transplant procedure to go ahead as she was a match.

On 30th May 2023, all went well on the day, we celebrated a year later after the operation and we are both doing really well.”

Reflecting on his journey, Steven said, "It was hard, especially when I was on dialysis and experiencing this through COVID. But I always tried to stay upbeat. A massive thank you goes to Julie and all of the doctors and nurses who helped me through it all."

Recently Steven undertook a sponsored walk for the National Kidney Federation to support patients and families affected by kidney disease.

For more information about the National Kidney Federation visit: www.kidney.org.uk