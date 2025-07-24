Housing firm on track to meet fundraising targets

Staff and partners of a housing developer having been racing towards the finish line to help raise funds for a child bereavement charity.

Miller Homes East Midlands and teams from its contracted partners took to the track at Daytona Tamworth for a fundraising go karting event, inspired by the housebuilder’s charity aims for Bodie Hodges Foundation.

The housing firm has partnered with Bodie Hodges Foundation in 2025 as its charity of the year, raising money for the Leicestershire-based child bereavement organisation set up in 2013 in honour of Bodie Hodges, who sadly passed away at just 10 months old.

Miller Homes’ go karting event has raised more than £6,000 thanks to the teams who paid to take part on the track, and raise further funds through a raffle following the race day.

Tom Roberts, regional operations director of Miller Homes East Midlands, said: “We set up the Miller Homes charity go karting 2025 event in order to, most importantly of all, raise vital funds for Bodie Hodges Foundation, and we’re really pleased and grateful to our team and associated partners who made the fundraising element of the day so successful.

“Secondly, the event provided a great opportunity for everyone at Miller Homes East Midlands to come together as a team, and to say ‘thank you’ to our contractor teams who work directly with us all-year round.

“Everyone had a great time both on and off the track, with a bit of competitive racing mixed in with a charity raffle and a barbecue for all to enjoy. We’d give our thanks to Daytona Tamworth for being great hosts and we’ll be sure to return with more fundraising opportunities both here and elsewhere with our team through the remainder of 2025.”

The winning team on track were entered by groundworks company T. Balfe, with a total of 12 teams from companies including Coulson Roofing, Cosmic Brickwork, Stuart Knight, National Timber Systems and others entering the event.

For more information about the Bodie Hodges Foundation, please visit https://bodiehodgesfoundation.co.uk/.

To learn more about Miller Homes’ developments across the East Midlands, visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/locations/east-midlands-and-the-surrounding-areas.aspx.