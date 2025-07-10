Housing association takes a stand against antisocial behaviour

Litter picks, community catch-ups and lots of partner events were on the menu for Futures Housing Group and its customers during last week’s (30 June – 6 July) Antisocial Behaviour Awareness Week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The East Midlands housing association took part in the national campaign led by Resolve, to show its commitment to helping prevent, manage and solve antisocial behaviour (ASB) for its 10,700 homes.

Futures was joined by young and keen litter picker Cooper, a 12-year-old boy from Langley Mill, Derbyshire who along with a neighbour goes out each week to collect rubbish on his street and a nearby green space where children play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cooper said: “My neighbour got some litter pickers a while ago so every now and again we’d go and clear rubbish, but over the last few months we’ve been going out every Sunday.

Futures Housing Group colleagues with Derbyshire Constabulary and customers.

“There were a lot of people who littered here and just left it to other people to clear, but now they’re even helping as well. I just like making the environment better, and it’s easier to play football too!”

Throughout the week Futures hosted or joined events with local partners, including Northamptonshire Police, West Northamptonshire Council, Derbyshire Constabulary's local Safer Neighbourhood Team, Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service and Amber Valley Borough Council's Community Safety team.

Carl Harper, Communities Manager at Futures said: “We’re proud to support this national campaign to take a stand against antisocial behaviour and promote safer communities, as everyone deserves to feel safe and secure in their home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been great to see colleagues out in the community with customers and our partners across the East Midlands. We all have different responsibilities and powers, so by working together we're better placed to raise awareness and support our customers and their community.”

Rebecca Bryant OBE, Chief Executive of Resolve, said: “ASB is not low-level. It can have a devastating and long-lasting impact on individuals and communities and often escalates to increasingly harmful behaviour.

“We are delighted that Futures is backing this vital campaign. It is only through strong local partnerships that we can meet the growing challenge of ASB and ensure people feel safe where they live.”