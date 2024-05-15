Housebuilder’s 1.7million investment helps create thriving communities in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A housebuilder in Derbyshire has made a significant contribution to the local community.

Redrow East Midlands, which is currently building at three developments across the county, has made a significant investment into the local area – over £1.7 million – and isn’t finished yet.

With developments proving popular with buyers looking for their dream home, Redrow East Midlands has been hard at work supporting the surrounding areas, providing funds to support local education services, infrastructure and biodiversity.

Supporting local bio-diversity a key priority, and the developments have seen hundreds of pounds poured into the creation of animal-friendly spaces, with woodland planting and meadow grasslands aimed at making the developments a sanctuary for nature, as well as residents.

At its Hackwood Grange development in Mickleover, £537,000 has already been invested – with contributions supporting local secondary education and the building of a brand-new primary school. Opened in 2019, Hackwood Primary Academy now has over 240 pupils. A further £973,000 is still to be invested to continue supporting the thriving community at Hackwood Grange and the wider region.

At The Nook in Etwall, over £1million will be invested in the local community, including contributions to primary and secondary education, as well as healthcare and sports facilities.

At Foxbridge Manor in Castle Donington, over £1.2million has already been invested in the local community, with a further £1.1million still to be invested – including in local youth and adult facilities, and support for local recreational grounds.

The housebuilder is also implementing measures to reduce its carbon footprint, closely monitoring its water, electricity and gas usage to reduce environmental impact as much as possible.

Ryan O’Sullivan, Sales Director for Redrow East Midlands, said: “We are thrilled to be continuing to support the Derbyshire community and improving the sustainability of our already popular Hackwood Grange, Foxbridge Manor, and The Nook developments, while bringing much-needed homes in the region. Our commitment to creating thriving communities benefits the local area, our residents and those looking to move in the future.

"With investment in local education providers, youth and adult facilities, and biodiversity, we are proud of the difference we’ve made so far and are excited to continue supporting the region.

“These developments are proving incredibly popular with buyers and we’d encourage anyone looking to purchase a home at Hackwood Grange, Foxbridge Manor or The Nook, to come along and chat to our friendly team about how we can help you find your dream home!”

Redrow East Midlands currently has seven developments across the region.